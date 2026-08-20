Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi, stressing that aligning India's MAHASAGAR vision with Japan's FOIP is 'more important now than ever' to ensure security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Emphasising the deep strategic interlinkages between the Indian and Pacific Oceans, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday stated that a close alignment between India's MAHASAGAR vision and Japan's Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) initiative is "more important now than ever before". India's MAHASAGAR vision expands to 'Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions'.

Delivering his opening remarks during a meeting with Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi in New Delhi, Rajnath Singh said, "Our maritime lifelines are facing growing vulnerabilities. Our efforts to ensure freedom of navigation, overflight and unimpeded lawful commerce are not just an economic necessity but a strategic imperative. The security of the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean is deeply interlinked."

"Therefore, a close alignment between India's MAHASAGAR vision, which stands for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions, and Japan's Free and Open Indo-Pacific initiative is more important now than ever before," he added.

Rajnath Singh welcomed Japanese Defence Minister Koizumi alongside his visiting delegation to India. The foreign delegation landed in Mumbai on Wednesday, conducting several engagements with the Western Naval Command prior to arriving in the national capital.

India Expresses Solidarity with Japan

Conveying India's solidarity with Japan in the wake of the devastating earthquake in the Kumamoto region, the Defence Minister said, "Let me express my deepest sympathies and solidarity of the Government and people of India following the devastating earthquake in the Kumamoto region. We are saddened by the loss of life and hardships faced by the affected people. Yet, we remain deeply inspired by the remarkable resilience, swift emergency response and preparedness of Japan."

Reasserting New Delhi's commitment to assist Tokyo during the crisis, Rajnath Singh said, "Let me also reassure and reaffirm India's absolute commitment to providing any assistance, relief or support required during this difficult time. Our relationship is rooted in shared democratic values, mutual respect and a long-standing civilisational connect. We will be celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations next year."

A Cornerstone for Regional Stability

Over the years, the Defence Minister noted that the India-Japan partnership has evolved into a "cornerstone of stability, resilience and a rules-based order, not only for our two nations but also for the wider Indo-Pacific region, as two leading democracies in Asia, India and Japan share a profound responsibility to ensure peace, stability and prosperity".

Key Areas of Defence Cooperation

Following the meeting with the Japanese Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh posted on X, describing the meeting as productive while highlighting that the engagement addressed key dimensions of bilateral defence and security cooperation. "A milestone for Indo-Pacific stability! Had a very productive meeting with Japan's Minister of Defence, Shinjiro Koizumi, in New Delhi. Our discussions focused on deepening maritime security, 'Make in India' defence technology, and expanding strategic trust," Singh stated. (ANI)