Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi, with both nations agreeing to expand cooperation in maritime security and the Indo-Pacific. They signed a pact to boost naval ties and expand joint military exercises.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi in the national capital, where both nations agreed to expand cooperation across key sectors, including maritime security and the Indo-Pacific region.

Signalling a firm posture amid regional assertiveness, both ministers affirmed that the Indo-Pacific must remain free and open. They further exchanged perspectives regarding the regional and international security environment against the backdrop of prevailing global tensions.

Reiterating their firm opposition to any unilateral attempts to alter the status quo affecting navigation rights, a joint statement noted, "The two Ministers concurred on deepening operational cooperation in the field of maritime security in a practical and effective manner."

Enhanced Maritime Cooperation

"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed Japan's recent review of its framework for the transfer of defence equipment and technology, and expressed his expectation that Japan would further contribute to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and the wider world. He particularly expressed his expectations for the further deepening of the defence and technology partnership between the two countries," the joint statement stated.

During the bilateral meeting, both leaders inked a Memorandum of Arrangement on Maritime Security Cooperation, establishing a structured framework to enhance partnership between the Indian Navy and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force.

The joint statement highlighted that both nations will expand collaboration in Search and Rescue (SAR), alongside Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations.

"The two Ministers affirmed that they would strengthen coordination between both sides for the protection of Sea Lines of Communications through mutual visits by naval ships and units, joint exercises, personnel and Subject Matter Expert (SME) exchanges and logistical support, including use of ports, maintenance and repair facilities," it noted.

Defence Industrial and Technology Collaboration

Furthermore, India and Japan will assess opportunities for joint development in naval shipbuilding "and design by leveraging Japan's technological expertise and India's production capabilities in accordance with their respective relevant policies".

Both leaders underscored the need to harness mutual strengths in defence shipbuilding, while continuing dialogue on integrating India's manufacturing capabilities under the "Make in India" initiative.

Expansion of Joint Military Exercises

During the meeting, both ministers welcomed the prospective expansion of the bilateral army exercise 'Dharma Guardian' and the naval exercise "JAIMEX", alongside ongoing coordination for the air exercise 'Veer Guardian 26'.

"With a view to further advancing cooperation among the Services of the two countries, the two Ministers concurred on promoting exchanges between their respective Special Operations Forces and pursuing cooperation with India's integrated theatre commands following their establishment," the joint statement read.

Deliberations were also held on the shipborne UNICORN integrated communications antenna system, marking the flagship defence equipment transfer initiative between the two partners, with both sides expressing continued commitment towards its execution.

"With a view to materialising other projects in the field of defence equipment and technology, they further concurred on advancing discussions among the respective Services of the two countries concerning operational requirements," the joint statement added.

"The two Ministers also affirmed their commitment to deepening the defence R&D cooperation between DRDO & ATLA in the field of state-of-the-art defence technologies. Both Ministers also confirmed their intention to convene a Defence Industry Forum," it noted. (ANI)