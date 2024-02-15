Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Armenia raises alarm, accuses Azerbaijan of planning full-scale war as tensions simmer

    As tensions escalate in the region, Armenia has sounded the alarm, alleging that Azerbaijan is plotting a full-scale war. The accusations add a layer of complexity to the diplomatic landscape, raising concerns about the potential ramifications for both nations.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 15, 2024, 3:58 PM IST

    The tensions in the Middle East have disrupted the global economy causing the oil prices to shoot up. A similar situation could be simmering in the oil-rich Azerbaijan region. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday warned that the neighboring nation is planning a full-scale war to win more territories.

    Nikol Pashinyan has accused Azerbaijan of plotting a full-scale war after skirmishes took place on the border that left 4 Armenian soldiers dead. The skirmishes have enforced war alarms over Armenia as the nightmares of last September seem to resurface.

    Azerbaijan launched a swift military action to invade Armenia and take the highly populated Nagorno-Karabakh. The Armenian side suffered more casualties and also lost vital territories due to a weak military. The Asian nation has now stepped up its defense spending and has exported multiple defense equipment from India.

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, “Our analysis shows that Azerbaijan wants to launch military action in some parts of the border with the prospect of turning military escalation into a full-scale war against Armenia.”

    Azerbaijan has also beefed up its defense purchases from Turkey to prepare for another assault on Armenia. Pakistan and Turkey have come out as major allies of the oil and gas-rich nation. Baku as of now has a multifold stronger military presence and any move on the borders will prove difficult to tackle for Yerevan.

    Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev recently won re-election to the office in Baku fighting on national security rhetoric that involved the win in Armenia. He said, “We have no territorial claims to Armenia. And they should give up their claims. Talking to us in the language of blackmail will cost them dearly.”

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2024, 3:58 PM IST
