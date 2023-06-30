Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amid ongoing war with Russia, World Bank grants $1.5 billion loan to Ukraine for reconstruction aid

    Ukraine PM Denys Shmyhal said the loan from World Bank will help support subsidies for internally displaced people and pension payments.

    Amid ongoing war with Russia, World Bank grants $1.5 billion loan to Ukraine for reconstruction aid snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 6:45 PM IST

    Amid the ongoing war with Russia, Ukraine will receive $1.5 billion from the World Bank to support reconstruction and recovery, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday. According to Shmyhal, whose nation has been invaded by Russia in February 2022, the money will be delivered with guarantees from the Japanese government and used to assist social security and economic development.

    "In particular, the loan will help support subsidies for internally displaced people and pension payments," the Ukraine PM said.

    Also read: Is Putin using body double to avoid assassins? Chaos deepens as General Armageddon's Wagner links emerge

    Ukraine's ability to close its fiscal deficit depends on financial assistance from its international allies. 40% of the $3 billion in budget support for Ukraine's partners came in the form of grants, according to the finance ministry.

    The board of the International Monetary Fund finished reviewing Ukraine's loan on Thursday, enabling Kyiv to withdraw $890 million for budget support right away.

    Also read: Revealed: REAL reason why Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin went rogue

    After the economy contracted by approximately one-third in 2022 as a result of Russia's war on Ukraine, the administration is hoping for a slight economic recovery this year and is negotiating with foreign partners to secure financing for a so-called 'fast' recovery.

    Despite ongoing war in the country's south and east, Ukraine is reconstructing its hospitals, roads, bridges, schools, and energy infrastructure.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 6:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Putin using body double to avoid assassins? Chaos deepens as General Armageddon's Wagner links emerge snt

    Is Putin using body double to avoid assassins? Chaos deepens as General Armageddon's Wagner links emerge

    Scientists detect'ghost particles' spewing from our Milky Way galaxy in landmark discovery AJR

    Scientists detect'ghost particles' spewing from our Milky Way galaxy in landmark discovery

    UAE announces petrol, diesel prices for July; Check out the new prices anr

    UAE announces petrol, diesel prices for July 2023; Check out the new prices

    Does Twitter Tesla boss Elon Musk use small doses of ketamine to manager depression gcw

    Does Twitter & Tesla boss Elon Musk use small doses of 'ketamine' to manage depression?

    Bizarre 33 year old UK woman quits teaching job becomes professional mermaid gcw

    Bizarre! 33-year-old UK woman quits teaching job, becomes professional mermaid

    Recent Stories

    MP court wants to reduce age of consent to 16 years here is why gcw

    MP court wants to reduce age of consent to 16 years; here's why

    Here are 7 lipcare tips for you this rainy season ADC

    Here are 7 lipcare tips for you this rainy season

    From Skin care to Mood booster: Lavender being the magic aromatic herb

    From Skin care to Mood booster: Lavender being the magic aromatic herb

    football Ex-PSG boss Christophe Galtier arrested for alleged Islamophobic, racist remarks during tenure osf

    Ex-PSG boss Christophe Galtier arrested for alleged Islamophobic, racist remarks during tenure

    Reliance Jio likely to launch India cheapest 5G phone this year report gcw

    Reliance Jio likely to launch India’s cheapest 5G phone this year: Report

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon