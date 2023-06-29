Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Revealed: REAL reason why Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin went rogue

    Wagner Group's refusal to sign a contract with the Russian Defence Ministry is at the heart of the rebellion by the private military contractor Yevgeny Prigozhin. Russian MP Andrey Kartapolov, who heads the State Duma’s Defence Committee, reveals more

    Why Wagner went rogue: Lack of funding, excessive and 'stupid ambitions'
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 8:40 PM IST

    Senior Russian MP Andrey Kartapolov disclosed on Thursday that the Wagner Group, prior to its recent insurrection, was the only military formation that had declined to sign a contract with the Russian Defence Ministry. Kartapolov, the head of the State Duma's Defense Committee, stated that the Defence Ministry had mandated all military groups to sign contracts, which was considered the appropriate policy.

    "All military groups complied except for Wagner...except for this gentleman [Prigozhin], who refused," Kartapolov told reporters.

    'Private armies are always a threat; Russia just learnt that'

    In response to Wagner's refusal, the Russian authorities informed the group that it would no longer receive support or resources for its military campaign in Ukraine. Kartapolov stated that this lack of funding, combined with "excessive and stupid ambitions" and an emotionally charged state, led to "high treason and the deceit of [Prigozhin's] brothers in arms."

    The mutiny by Wagner's leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was initiated following his accusation that the Russian Defence Ministry had launched a deadly missile strike on one of the group's camps. However, the ministry denied these allegations. Wagner troops initially entered Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia and began marching towards Moscow but ultimately abandoned the uprising after securing "security guarantees" from the Russian government, as brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

    Before the insurrection began, the Russian Defence Ministry had announced that over 20 Russian volunteer organizations involved in the conflict with Ukraine had signed contracts. However, Prigozhin refused to comply, asserting that his group was a highly efficient entity integrated into the overall system.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin later revealed that the Wagner Group relied entirely on state financing, while Prigozhin himself had amassed substantial wealth through catering contracts with the military. Putin praised the military and security services for effectively quelling a potential civil war and characterized the revolt as driven by personal interests and a betrayal of the soldiers fighting on the front lines.

    Belarus president reveals what transpired during call with Putin; confirms Prigozhin is in his country

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2023, 8:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Private armies are always a threat; Russia just learnt that: German chancellor Olaf

    'Private armies are always a threat; Russia just learnt that'

    UAE: Implementation of Tax on overseas spending for Indian tourists postponed anr

    UAE: Implementation of Tax on overseas spending for Indian tourists postponed

    Artificial sweetener aspartame can cause cancer?

    Artificial sweetener aspartame can cause cancer?

    WATCH Dramatic visuals of Amtrak train derailment after hitting a truck in California will stun you AJR

    WATCH: Dramatic visuals of Amtrak train derailment after hitting a truck in California will stun you

    Breaking stereotypes Women are born hunters, not just home makers Study gcw

    Breaking stereotypes! Women are born hunters, not just home makers: Study

    Recent Stories

    Eid al-Adah 2023: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez extends Bakrid greetings to fans osf

    Eid al-Adah 2023: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez extends Bakrid greetings to fans

    Here are 10 things to keep in mind before going on a solo trip EAI ADC

    Here are 10 things to keep in mind before going on a solo trip

    Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi sacks jailed DMK minister Senthil Balaji

    Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi sacks jailed DMK minister Senthil Balaji

    Lassi to fish tikka kulcha kulfa 7 foods YOU must try when in Amritsar gcw

    7 foods YOU must try when in Amritsar

    Saffron The Golden Spice with 7 amazing health benefits ATG EAI

    Saffron: The Golden Spice with 7 amazing health benefits

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon