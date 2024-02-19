Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ageing population takes a toll on Japan's 'Naked Men' festival, organisers take harsh step

    In a shocking turn of events, organizers of Japan's iconic 'Naked Men' festival take drastic measures in response to dwindling attendance due to the ageing population, leaving locals stunned and the future of the cultural event uncertain.

    Japan's ‘Naked Men’ has been the talk of the town on the internet due to its surprisingly odd festival. Internationally, people have sought to know more about the rituals as the phenomenon went viral. However, the ageing population problem in Japan has gone on to cast its shadow on the internet’s sensation.

    The organisers of the ‘Naked Men’ festival took the harsh decision to end the game where men with white loincloths tussle to get their hands over a bag of wooden talismans. The bag of wooden talismans is considered auspicious and whosoever gets their hand on it, it is said that they are blessed for the whole year with good luck and fortune.

    This year's Naked Men festival saw an influx of large crowds both to participate as well as witness. Large TV crews also made their way to the mountainous region consisting of the secluded Kokuseki Temple. The temple has conducted the festival for centuries. But Japan's modern-day problem has struck an end to it.

    Sominsai festival organisers revealed that it was becoming difficult for them to organize the event. Despite the large turnout and growing popularity, the festival organizers have decided to close down the event. This comes as a huge shock to not only the Japanese people but also to people worldwide.

    A resident monk from the Kokuseki Temple said, “It is very difficult to organize a festival of this scale. You can see what happened today - so many people are here and it's all exciting. But behind the scenes, there are many rituals and so much work that have to be done. I cannot be blind to the difficult reality.”

    Japan's society has rapidly shrunk in terms of its young population. The effects have taken place across platforms as schools, shops, and services have been forced to shut down in rural parts of the Asian nation.

