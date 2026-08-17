At an event in New Delhi, Afghanistan's Charge d'Affaires Mufti Noor Ahmad Noor stated that Kabul's geography should be a bridge for regional connectivity and cooperation, not a field for negative competition, and pitched for deeper ties with India.

Afghanistan on Monday highlighted that the country's geographical position should not be a field for negative competition but rather a bridge for connectivity, cooperation and shared prosperity. During the fifth anniversary of the 'Victory' Day reception at the Afghan Embassy in New Delhi, Mufti Noor Ahmad Noor, Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy, emphasised Kabul's efforts to expand regional economic and transit cooperation.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan believes that Afghanistan's geography should not be a field for negative competition, but rather a bridge for connectivity, cooperation and shared prosperity," Noor said.

He said Afghanistan has continued its practical efforts to expand regional economic and transit cooperation, facilitate trade and strengthen relations with countries based on mutual interests.

"A peaceful, stable and responsible Afghanistan creates new opportunities for regional connectivity, trade, investment and economic cooperation, while also playing a constructive role in preventing shared security threats," he said.

Focus on Economic Development and Rule of Law

He highlighted how focus has shifted from managing war towards strengthening the rule of law, expanding diplomatic and economic relations, reconstruction and economic development, and providing public services.

"Advancing regional economic projects and supporting the private sector are clear examples of this direction," Noor said.

He also highlighted the progress of regional economic and transit initiatives, describing them as important foundations for Afghanistan's economic growth and regional connectivity.

"The implementation of long-term plans in the areas of economic growth, energy, urban development, health and infrastructure, as well as maintaining the stability and strength of the Afghan currency, demonstrates that alongside short-term measures, Afghanistan also has a clear vision for sustainable development," he said.

The Afghan envoy also stressed the importance of supporting the private sector, promoting domestic production, facilitating trade and developing investment and contracts in the mining sector for the lawful utilisation of the country's natural resources.

Strengthening Regional Engagement and India Ties

Emphasising the importance of regional engagement, Noor said sustainable relations can be strengthened through confidence-building, economic partnerships and continued dialogue.

"We believe that sustainable relations are further strengthened through confidence-building, economic partnership and continued engagement," he said.

Anand Prakash, Joint Secretary of the PAI Division, Ministry of External Affairs, attended the event. Ambassadors from Iran, Bhutan, Serbia and officials from many countries including China were present.

In his remarks, Noor also pitched for deepening political trust and economic partnership with India so as to contribute to regional stability, connectivity and shared prosperity.

He underlined how official diplomatic contacts between the two countries have expanded, embassies and consulates have become more active, and high-level delegations have continued to exchange visits.

Recalling the recent visit of Afghanistan's Foreign Minister to India and how constructive understanding has developed in the areas of political, economic, and humanitarian cooperation, he noted that New Delhi and Kabul have reached understandings in various areas.

"These developments represent an important step forward in further strengthening and expanding cooperation between Afghanistan and India. We believe that stronger political trust, economic partnership, and continued engagement between Afghanistan and India will not only benefit both countries, but will also make an important contribution to regional stability, connectivity, and shared prosperity," Mufti Noor Ahmad Noor said.

(ANI)