A viral kiss cam moment at Jam Hsiao's Hangzhou concert left the crowd laughing when a woman rejected her boyfriend to kiss her female friend. The twist sparked online debate but the couple later clarified that the entire incident was a staged prank.

In a hilarious viral moment that has taken social media by storm, a concert kiss cam in China delivered a plot twist straight out of a romantic comedy, leaving both the crowd and the performing artist completely stunned.

In a video that went viral on social media, a man attempts to kiss his girlfriend on the big screen during a live concert by Mandopop star Jam Hsiao, only to be rejected by her in favour of her female friend, who was sitting right next to the couple at the Yellow Dragon Sports Center in Hangzhou.

Jam Hsiao, who is known for his 2013 hit song ‘Marry Me’, was enthralling the crowd with this heartfelt performance on stage with his eyes closed, completely unaware of the hilarious twist unfolding on the big screen behind him.

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Couple’s Hilarious Kiss Cam Moment Goes Viral

Yellow Dragon Sports Center in Hangzhou witnessed a massive crowd gathered for the spectacular concert, with fans eagerly soaking in the live music of Jam Hsiao. However, just like the Coldplay concert, the event also featured a similar ‘kiss cam’ setup across the venue, drawing thunderous cheers and laughter from the surrounding concertgoers.

However, what grabbed the attention of the spectators who attended the concert was the Chinese couple’s unexpected switch-up on the big screen. In a viral video, ‘Kiss Cam’ captured the trio as the camera zoomed in on them, prompting the boyfriend to immediately lean in for a public display of affection.

However, his girlfriend, who was sitting next to him, pushed him away with a swift motion, turned to her female friend, and gave her a kiss instead, while the boyfriend was left sitting completely bewildered. However, the boyfriend hilariously attempted to kiss a man right back when the camera swung back to him, turning the tables in the ultimate act of petty retaliation.

Jam Hsiao, who was singing a song with his eyes closed, was prompted to open his eyes, only to be met with roaring laughter, and innocently asked the spectators, “Were you guys even listening to me sing?” as he looked up at the massive screens to catch the tail end of the comedic chaos.

The Couple Clarifies the Viral Moment: Was It All Staged?

The viral ‘Kiss Cam’ incident from Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao’s concert in Hangzhou, China, has sparked massive debate online, with millions questioning whether the girl deliberately rejected her boyfriend in favour of her female friend or whether the entire incident was staged.

The Chinese couple clarified that the entire Kiss Cam interaction was deliberately staged as a joke, with the boyfriend revealing that he had planned the prank before the concert. They recreated the moment on camera, sharing the kiss this time and dismissing rumours of their breakup.

The couple also apologised to the viewers for causing confusion and making people believe that they had broken up, explaining that the entire incident was only intended as a playful prank.

Their clarification has ended the speculation, confirming there was no breakup and that the viral Kiss Cam moment was a planned prank.

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