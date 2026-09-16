US Attorney General Todd Blanche said the executive branch will comply with a Supreme Court ruling that halted new postal ballot limits. He also defended President Trump's harsh criticism of the court and its justices for the decision.

United States Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that the executive branch intends to abide by the judicial verdict issued by the Supreme Court, which halted novel constraints concerning postal ballots, simultaneously backing US President Donald Trump's strictures directed at the magistrates.

On Monday, the apex bench dismissed the administration's initiative to enforce fresh United States Postal Service limitations regarding mail-in voting prior to the forthcoming November 3 midterm ballots, maintaining existing voting protocols.

“Of course we are going to comply with the Supreme Court’s decision,” Blanche stated to journalists on Tuesday, following the judicial dismissal enacted a day prior.

Trump Criticises 'Bullied' Supreme Court

The ruling preserved a prior judicial injunction halting a postal directive that would have mandated states to supply voter-specific particulars and utilise agency-endorsed envelopes bearing barcodes. Trump sharply criticised the bench on Tuesday, encompassing the trio of judges he selected during his initial tenure, characterising the verdict as amongst the most detrimental in national history.

“This Supreme Court is bullied and cajoled by the Radical Left into making decisions that have set America back at least a hundred years,” Trump posted via Truth Social. “These are not the people I interviewed to serve on the United States Supreme Court, they are merely a shell of their original selves.”

Trump previously designated Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, consolidating a six-to-three conservative majority on the court.

Attorney General Defends President's Remarks

Blanche backed Trump's rebuke of the tribunal, asserting that a leader possesses the prerogative to express grievances regarding a separate branch within a democratic framework.

“As far as President Trump’s truth about the justices, he is very frustrated,” Blanche noted. “He has every right. And indeed he should communicate his concerns with the Supreme Court whenever he has them.”

(ANI)