Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7.2 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Indonesia, tsunami warning triggered

    The quake occurred around 13:06 pm local time (0606 GMT). The quake was revised down from an initial magnitude of 7.2 reported by the USGS. Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) warned of possible aftershocks.

    7.2 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Indonesia, tsunami warning triggered AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 18, 2023, 1:09 PM IST

    The US Geological Survey (USGS) reportedAn earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 hit eastern Indonesia's Maluku islands on Wednesday (January 18), triggering a tsunami warning.

    It is reportedly said that the epicentre of the tremor was located 150 kilometres (93 miles) northwest of the eastern Indonesian island of Halmahera, at a depth of 48 kilometres.

    Also read: Qantas flight QF144 lands in Sydney after mayday call about engine failure

    "Hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 kilometres of the earthquake epicentre," the NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii said in its warning after the quake.

    The quake occurred around 13:06 pm local time (0606 GMT). The quake was revised down from an initial magnitude of 7.2 reported by the USGS. Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) warned of possible aftershocks.

    It can be seen that Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide. On November 21, a 5.6-magnitude quake hit West Java province on Indonesia's main island of Java, killing 602 people.

    Also read: Nepal plane crash: Officials continue search operation for last missing person

    Most of the victims were killed when buildings collapsed or in landslides triggered by the quake.

    On December 26, 2004, a major earthquake off Sumatra set off an Indian Ocean tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people as far away as Sri Lanka, India and Thailand.

    That powerful 9.1-magnitude quake triggered 100-foot waves that hit the shore of Banda Aceh in Sumatra.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2023, 1:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Qantas flight QF144 lands in Sydney after mayday call about engine failure

    Qantas flight QF144 lands in Sydney after mayday call about engine failure

    Brazils President Lula sacks 40 guards for presidential residence riots, criticises military AJR

    Brazil's President Lula sacks 40 guards for presidential residence riots, criticises military

    US biggest military threat to India after China, new survey reveals

    US biggest military threat to India after China, new survey reveals

    Kim Jong Un cries drinks all day battling with mid life crisis Report gcw

    Kim Jong Un 'cries, drinks all day', battling with mid-life crisis: Report

    Dawood Ibrahim married for second time currently in Karachi Haseena Parkar son makes big revelation gcw

    Dawood Ibrahim married for second time, currently in Karachi: Haseena Parkar's son makes big revelation

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra women's panel writes to Mumbai police, asks to look into Urfi Javed's security request - adt

    Maharashtra women's panel writes to Mumbai police, asks to look into Urfi Javed's security request

    Tamil Nadu Governor ends row over 'Tamizhagam' remark; calls misinterpretation as 'erroneous'

    Tamil Nadu Governor ends row over 'Tamizhagam' remark; calls misinterpretation as 'erroneous'

    Microsoft to cut over 10000 jobs engineering human resource division to be impacted Report gcw

    Microsoft to cut over 10,000 jobs; engineering, human resource division to be impacted: Report

    Urfi Javed HOT Video: Actress stuns fans with a new video; barely covers her breasts with long ponytail vma

    Urfi Javed HOT Video: Actress stuns fans with a new video; barely covers her breasts with long ponytail

    Priyanka Chopra attends RRR screening, praises SS Rajamouli; here's what she said RBA

    Priyanka Chopra attends RRR screening, praises SS Rajamouli; here's what she said

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon