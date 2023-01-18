Qantas flight QF144 lands in Sydney after mayday call about engine failure

The Boeing 737 flight from Auckland to Sydney experienced an issue with one of its engines about an hour from its destination.

Qantas flight QF144 had an air scare after it issued a mayday alert to Sydney airport following a problem with one of its engines had suffered a failure. Emergency crews were put on standby at Sydney airport. The Boeing 737 flight from Auckland to Sydney experienced an issue with one of its engines about an hour from its destination.

Media reports said that the aircraft left Auckland an hour late about 2.30pm local time. However, an hour before the scheduled time of landing (3:30 pm local time) at Sydney airport, the aircraft issued a mayday alert.

Flight radar data showed the Qantas aircraft lost altitude and speed during the flight. Ambulances were stationed in 'emergency response' at Sydney airport before the Qantas flight landed.

In a statement, a Qantas spokespersons said, "While a mayday was initially issued, this has now been downgraded to a Possible Assistance Needed (PAN). We will share more information about this incident once the aircraft is on the ground and has been assessed by our engineers."

Social media lavished praise on the pilots who managed to land the plane on a single engine.