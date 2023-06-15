Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines: US geological survey

    There was a conflict in the initial seismic reading of the earthquake. While the German Research Centre for Geosciences said that the earthquake was of 6.5 magnitude, the Philippine seismology agency said that it recorded the earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the richter scale.

    The US Geological Survey on Thursday (June 15) said that a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Philippines as local authorities warned of aftershocks and possible damage. The earthquake struck at a depth of 124 kilometres (77 miles) at about 10:00 am (0200 GMT) in waters off Calatagan municipality in Batangas province near the capital Manila.

    The German Research Centre for Geosciences said that the tremors were also felt in the capital and in nearby provinces. The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles).

    The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) warned that damage and aftershocks are expected, Manila-headquartered Rappler reported.

    Meanwhile, on Tuesday, an earthquake of 5.4 magnitude struck Chenab Valley in Jammu and Kashmir around 1:30 pm, leaving three persons injured and causing extensive damage to over 23 schools, dozens of residential houses, and several government buildings while two houses collapsed. The damage was caused following a quake that had its epicentre in Honda village in Doda district.

