Nottingham stabbing: Footage of 'attacker' goes viral; tributes pour in for Indian-origin teen killed - WATCH

An Indian-origin teenage university student described as a talented cricket and hockey player was named on Wednesday as one of three victims of a frenzied series of attacks on the streets of Nottingham, central England.

19-year-old cricket player Grace O'Malley Kumar was with 19-year-old Barnaby Webber when the as-yet-unidentified perpetrator is believed to have fatally stabbed the pair early on Tuesday.

Nottinghamshire Police said the 31-year-old suspect, who remains in custody, then went on to stab 65-year-old school caretaker Ian Roberts Coates and also attempted to run over three people – still in hospital – with a van stolen from that man.

A video, posted by The Sun, showing the alleged attacker caught on a CCTV trying to break into hostel after 'stabbing students' has now gone viral on Twitter.

“I know the whole house will want to thank the emergency services for their ongoing response to the shocking incident in Nottingham yesterday. Our thoughts are with those injured and with the families of those who lost their lives,” said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the start of the House of Commons session on Wednesday.

Later, UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman updated Parliament on the "horrific events" and stated that it is not currently being treated as a terrorist incident.

“I can tell the House that the police are working flat out to establish the full facts and provide support to everyone affected. They are currently keeping an open mind as to the motives behind these attacks but I can confirm Nottinghamshire police are being assisted in their inquiries by counter terror police. Though, this does not mean that it is currently being treated as a terrorist attack,” said Braverman.

The third victim, 60-year-old local school caretaker Ian Coates, was the owner of the van that police believe the suspect stole and used to run down three pedestrians who are still in the hospital. According to the minister, a knife was used in the attacks, two of the victims were students at Nottingham University.

“We are keeping an ‘open mind’ and are working alongside Counter Terrorism Policing to establish the facts – as we would normally do in these types of circumstances,” Kate Meynell, Chief Constable of Nottinghamshire Police, said in a statement.

“A dedicated team of detectives is investigating the circumstances surrounding these incidents and will continue to gather evidence over the coming days,” she said.

Local media reports from Nottingham have provided some information about Grace Kumar, who is the daughter of Dr. Sanjoy Kumar, an Indian-origin doctor who practices in London.

He is being hailed as a "hero" physician after saving the lives of several young stab victims in his neighbourhood clinic in 2009. Grace, who was training to become a doctor like him, played hockey for the England under-18s team and was also a gifted cricketer, has received numerous tributes.

“Grace was an adored daughter and sister; she was a truly wonderful and beautiful young lady,” Kumar’s family said in a statement.

“Grace was not just a sister to James but his best friend. He is completely heartbroken. As parents, words cannot explain our complete and utter devastation. She will be so dearly missed. We were so incredibly proud of Grace’s achievements and what a truly lovely person she was. She was resilient and wise beyond her years,” they said.

“Grace was so happy in life fulfilling her ambition of studying to become a doctor whilst playing topflight hockey at university. She leaves behind devastated extended family and friends,” they added.

England Hockey, the sport's governing body, also paid tributes to her. "We are all deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of Grace Kumar in Nottingham on Tuesday," England Hockey said in its tribute.

Grace Kumar was referred to as a "fiercely competitive, talented, and dedicated cricketer" by the Woodford Wells Cricket Club in Essex.

Earlier, the University of Nottingham confirmed the “sudden and unexpected death” of two of its students.

“All of us at Nottingham are deeply shocked and saddened by the deaths of two of our students following a major incident in Nottingham city centre. I know our entire university community will join me in offering our deepest condolences to their family and close friends, as well as the other victims of the incident. Our thoughts are very much with them all at this incredibly difficult time,” said Vice-Chancellor Shearer West.

“The university is supporting the students’ family and friends, as well as staff and students. Our security team is working closely with Nottinghamshire Police and the authorities to support the ongoing investigation into the incident,” she said.