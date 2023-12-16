3 hostages killed by Israeli soldier were 'mistakenly identified as a threat'

The hostages, abducted by Hamas on October 7, were holding a white flag in an area of intense combat. A soldier, perceiving a threat, opened fire. The Israeli army acknowledged the incident's violation of rules of engagement, expressing deep remorse.

Three Israeli hostages, who were killed by Israeli forces in Gaza, were mistakenly identified as a threat, according to an initial inquiry. The hostages, Yotam Haim, Alon Shamriz, and Samer Talalka, were abducted by Hamas on October 7. The military official stated that the hostages were holding a white flag, but in an area of intense combat and deception tactics by Hamas militants, they were misidentified as a threat.

The soldier, feeling threatened, opened fire, resulting in the immediate death of two hostages, while the third was wounded and later killed when another burst of fire occurred. The incident was deemed against the rules of engagement. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu called it an "unbearable tragedy," expressing deep remorse over the incident.

The Israeli army acknowledged its responsibility for the tragic event, emphasizing the lessons learned and conveyed to all IDF troops in the field. The incident has raised concerns over the identification of threats and the military's response in intense combat zones. The body of a French-Israeli dual national among the hostages was recovered and returned to Israel.

Meanwhile, rocket sirens sounded in Jerusalem, with rockets from Gaza intercepted or hitting open ground. The United States expressed concern over civilian casualties and urged Israel to be more careful in its military actions. The incident adds complexity to the ongoing conflict, highlighting the challenges of distinguishing threats in densely populated combat areas.

In a separate development, Israel's police force suspended several officers for assaulting a journalist in east Jerusalem as he attempted to photograph Palestinians praying.

Israel, Qatar To Revive Talks on Hostages?

Israeli and Qatari officials were scheduled to meet in Norway to discuss the potential release of hostages in Gaza in exchange for a ceasefire and the liberation of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was expected to meet with David Barnea, director of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, in Oslo. However, significant obstacles, including disagreements within Hamas over possible terms, pose challenges to restarting negotiations.

In late November, during a week-long truce, Hamas released over 100 hostages in exchange for the liberation of 240 women and teenagers.