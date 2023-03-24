Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    25-year-old trans flight attendant, featured in United Airlines ad, found dead at home

    Transgender flight attendant Kayleigh Scott — who gained fame after appearing in a United Airlines commercial — was found dead in her Colorado home. She was 25. "As I take my final breaths and exit this living earth, I would like to apologize to everyone I let down. I am so sorry I could not be better,” reads the social media post.
     

    25 year old trans flight attendant featured in United Airlines ad found dead at home gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 4:55 PM IST

    Kayleigh Scott, a transgender flight attendant who gained fame after appearing in an advertising campaign for United Airlines, was found dead. The police were apparently informed by Kayleigh Scott's social media fans after they noticed possible suicide allusions on her page. Kayleigh Scott sent a heartfelt statement on her social media accounts just before she passed away, apologising to her friends and family for "letting everyone down."

    The authorities are looking into the death and have not yet determined its exact cause.

    In her last post, Kayleigh Scott wrote,” As I take my final breaths and exit this living earth, I would like to apologise to everyone I let down. I am so sorry I could not be better. To those that I love, I am sorry I could not be stronger. To those that gave me their everything, I am sorry my effort was not reciprocated.” 

    Also Read | Stunning! 9 time lapse videos of Northern Lights that is dazzling the internet; Watch here

    Also Read | Pakistan ploy to disrupt discussion on Kashmir in the US foiled (Watch)

    The flight attendant urged her loved ones to think of her for the fun moments they had together and tagged a few of them in her post. "Please realise that my decision to leave has nothing to do with you and is instead the outcome of my inability to change for the better," Scott said. 

    Scott’s mother, Andrea Sylvestro, confirmed her death in an emotional post on Facebook. Kayleigh Scott shot to fame after she was featured in a commercial for United Airlines as part of its Trans Day of Visibility campaign in 2020. 

    Separately, United Airlines said it was saddened by the loss of Scott. "We are incredibly saddened by the tragic loss of Kayleigh Scott and extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends and coworkers," the company stated. 

    Also Read | World Bank Presidential candidate Ajay Banga, in India to meet PM Modi, tests positive for COVID-19

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2023, 4:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Should the US ban TikTok? Can it? Cybersecurity expert explains risks and challenges snt

    Should the US ban TikTok? Can it? Cybersecurity expert explains risks and challenges

    Stunning 9 time lapse videos of Northern Lights that is dazzling the internet Watch here gcw

    Stunning! 9 time lapse videos of Northern Lights that is dazzling the internet; Watch here

    Pakistan ploy to disrupt discussion on Kashmir in the US foiled

    Pakistan ploy to disrupt discussion on Kashmir in the US foiled (Watch)

    World Bank Presidential candidate Ajay Banga, in India to meet PM Modi, tests positive for COVID-19 AJR

    World Bank Presidential candidate Ajay Banga, in India to meet PM Modi, tests positive for COVID-19

    Vladimir Putin's 'shadow army chief' pre-empts 'large-scale attack' Ukraine offensive

    Vladimir Putin's 'shadow army chief' pre-empts 'large-scale attack' Ukraine offensive

    Recent Stories

    Krunal Pandya turns 32: Here is how brother Hardik, sister-in-law Natasa Stankovic and wife Pankhuri Sharma wished him-ayh

    Krunal Pandya turns 32: Here's how brother Hardik, sister-in-law Natasa and wife Pankhuri wished him

    Tremors continue to jolt North India: 6 tips to protect yourself during an earthquake snt

    Tremors continue to jolt North India: 6 tips to protect yourself during an earthquake

    India authorities to construct public urinal near UK High Commissioner's house, but British say 'No' AJR

    Indian authorities plan to construct public urinal near UK High Commissioner's house, British say 'No'

    Ramadan Mubarak 2023: Cristiano Ronaldo, Munawar Faruqui, Hina Khan, MC Stan and others send their best wishes RBA

    Ramadan Mubarak 2023: Cristiano Ronaldo, Munawar Faruqui, Hina Khan, MC Stan and others send their best wishes

    Targetted for questioning Modi-Adani links Congress protests Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

    'Targetted for questioning Modi-Adani links...' Congress protests Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon