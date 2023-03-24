25-year-old trans flight attendant, featured in United Airlines ad, found dead at home

Transgender flight attendant Kayleigh Scott — who gained fame after appearing in a United Airlines commercial — was found dead in her Colorado home. She was 25. "As I take my final breaths and exit this living earth, I would like to apologize to everyone I let down. I am so sorry I could not be better,” reads the social media post.

The authorities are looking into the death and have not yet determined its exact cause.

In her last post, Kayleigh Scott wrote,” As I take my final breaths and exit this living earth, I would like to apologise to everyone I let down. I am so sorry I could not be better. To those that I love, I am sorry I could not be stronger. To those that gave me their everything, I am sorry my effort was not reciprocated.”

The flight attendant urged her loved ones to think of her for the fun moments they had together and tagged a few of them in her post. "Please realise that my decision to leave has nothing to do with you and is instead the outcome of my inability to change for the better," Scott said.

Scott’s mother, Andrea Sylvestro, confirmed her death in an emotional post on Facebook. Kayleigh Scott shot to fame after she was featured in a commercial for United Airlines as part of its Trans Day of Visibility campaign in 2020.

Separately, United Airlines said it was saddened by the loss of Scott. "We are incredibly saddened by the tragic loss of Kayleigh Scott and extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends and coworkers," the company stated.

