Prince Harry settles lawsuit against The Sun publisher; all about long legal battle

Prince Harry has settled his lawsuit against News Group Newspapers (NGN), the publisher of The Sun, just as the trial was about to begin. NGN has offered a "full and unequivocal apology" to Prince Harry for phone hacking, surveillance, and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators.

As part of the settlement, NGN will pay "substantial damages" to Prince Harry. This development marks a significant conclusion to one of the many lawsuits filed by Prince Harry against British tabloids.

Background of the Lawsuit

Prince Harry's lawsuit against NGN was one of the remaining cases from over 1,300 claims filed against the publisher. The lawsuit alleged that NGN had engaged in phone hacking and other forms of illegal intrusion to obtain stories about Prince Harry's personal life.

Key moments in the long saga

- November 2005: The News of the World reports that Prince William has a knee injury, prompting a police inquiry that reveals information came from a hacked voicemail.

- January 2007: Private investigator Glenn Mulcaire and News of the World royal editor Clive Goodman are sentenced for hacking royal aides' phones.

- January 2011: British police reopen an investigation into tabloid phone hacking.

- April 2011: The News of the World admits liability for phone hacking.

- July 2011: The Guardian reports that News of the World journalists hacked the phone of murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler, leading to public outrage and the shutdown of the News of the World.

- November 2012: A judge-led inquiry into media ethics recommends the creation of a strong press watchdog.

- October 2013: Former News of the World editors Andy Coulson and Rebekah Brooks go on trial for phone hacking and illegal payments.

- December 2015: England's chief prosecutor announces no more criminal cases against Murdoch's UK company or its employees.

- 2019: Prince Harry launches lawsuits against three newspaper groups, including NGN.

- February 2021: Meghan Markle wins an invasion of privacy lawsuit against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers.

- June 2023: Prince Harry testifies in his case against the Mirror Group.

- December 2023: Prince Harry wins his case against the Mirror Group, with the court ruling that Mirror newspapers had engaged in illegal phone hacking.

- February 2024: The Mirror Group agrees to pay Prince Harry undisclosed damages and legal costs to settle outstanding claims.

- January 21, 2025: The trial against NGN is delayed due to settlement negotiations.

- January 2025: Prince Harry settles his lawsuit against NGN, with the publisher offering a full apology and substantial damages.

