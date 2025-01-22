Prince Harry settles lawsuit against The Sun publisher; all about long legal battle

Prince Harry settles lawsuit against News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, with NGN offering a full apology and substantial damages for phone hacking and misuse of private information.

Prince Harry settles lawsuit against The Sun publisher; all about long legal battle dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 5:19 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 5:19 PM IST

Prince Harry has settled his lawsuit against News Group Newspapers (NGN), the publisher of The Sun, just as the trial was about to begin. NGN has offered a "full and unequivocal apology" to Prince Harry for phone hacking, surveillance, and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators.

Also Read: What is Stargate? Trump Approves $500 Billion AI Project to Outpace China

As part of the settlement, NGN will pay "substantial damages" to Prince Harry. This development marks a significant conclusion to one of the many lawsuits filed by Prince Harry against British tabloids.

Background of the Lawsuit

Prince Harry's lawsuit against NGN was one of the remaining cases from over 1,300 claims filed against the publisher. The lawsuit alleged that NGN had engaged in phone hacking and other forms of illegal intrusion to obtain stories about Prince Harry's personal life.

Key moments in the long saga

- November 2005: The News of the World reports that Prince William has a knee injury, prompting a police inquiry that reveals information came from a hacked voicemail.
- January 2007: Private investigator Glenn Mulcaire and News of the World royal editor Clive Goodman are sentenced for hacking royal aides' phones.
- January 2011: British police reopen an investigation into tabloid phone hacking.
- April 2011: The News of the World admits liability for phone hacking.
- July 2011: The Guardian reports that News of the World journalists hacked the phone of murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler, leading to public outrage and the shutdown of the News of the World.
- November 2012: A judge-led inquiry into media ethics recommends the creation of a strong press watchdog.
- October 2013: Former News of the World editors Andy Coulson and Rebekah Brooks go on trial for phone hacking and illegal payments.
- December 2015: England's chief prosecutor announces no more criminal cases against Murdoch's UK company or its employees.
- 2019: Prince Harry launches lawsuits against three newspaper groups, including NGN.
- February 2021: Meghan Markle wins an invasion of privacy lawsuit against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers.
- June 2023: Prince Harry testifies in his case against the Mirror Group.
- December 2023: Prince Harry wins his case against the Mirror Group, with the court ruling that Mirror newspapers had engaged in illegal phone hacking.
- February 2024: The Mirror Group agrees to pay Prince Harry undisclosed damages and legal costs to settle outstanding claims.
- January 21, 2025: The trial against NGN is delayed due to settlement negotiations.
- January 2025: Prince Harry settles his lawsuit against NGN, with the publisher offering a full apology and substantial damages.

Also Read: Top Hezbollah leader Sheikh Muhammad Ali Hamadi shot dead inside his home in Lebanon

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Former British Army soldier Daniel Khalife, who escaped prison under food van, found guilty of spying for Iran dmn

Former British Army soldier Daniel Khalife, who escaped prison under food van, found guilty of spying for Iran

UK Election 2024: Rishi Sunak resigns as Tory leader after Labour's landslide win, takes full responsibility for loss gcw

UK Election 2024: Rishi Sunak resigns as Tory leader after Labour's win, takes full responsibility for loss

UK Election 2024: From Rishi Sunak to Suella Braverman - Indian-origin MPs who seats in House of Commons gcw

UK Election 2024: From Rishi Sunak to Suella Braverman - Indian-origin MPs who seats in House of Commons

Operation Menai Bridge King Charles funeral plans being regularly updated after cancer diagnosis report gcw

King Charles’ funeral plans 'being regularly updated' after cancer diagnosis: Report

16 year old UK girl virtually gang raped in metaverse game probe underway gcw

16-year-old UK girl virtually 'gang-raped' in metaverse game, probe underway

Recent Stories

'Acted on his own': JDU sacks Manipur unit chief for pulling support to state BJP govt, says 'we are with NDA' shk

'Acted on his own': JDU sacks Manipur unit chief for pulling support to state BJP govt, says 'we are with NDA'

Maharashtra surpasses Bengaluru to become India's startup capital vkp

Maharashtra surpasses Bengaluru to become India's startup capital

Chennai Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Light to moderate rainfall predicted; Check DETAILS ATG

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Light to moderate rainfall predicted; Check DETAILS

PHOTOS Manushi Chhillar inspired saree for stylish look ATG

(PHOTOS) Manushi Chhillar inspired saree for stylish look

West Bengal government acts against ration theft with new measures AJR

West Bengal government acts against ration theft with new measures

Recent Videos

What is Stargate? Trump Approves $500 Billion AI Project to Outpace China

What is Stargate? Trump Approves $500 Billion AI Project to Outpace China

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | A Guided Tour Of White House As Donald Trump Becomes 47th US President

Infographic Hub | A Guided Tour Of White House As Donald Trump Becomes 47th US President

Video Icon
Caught On Cam | Woman Thrown 30 Meters in Shocking Hit-and-Run Incident

Caught On Cam | Woman Thrown 30 Meters in Shocking Hit-and-Run Incident

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's Cake Cutting Ceremony; Avinash & Other BB Celebrities Joined

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's Cake Cutting Ceremony; Avinash & Other BB Celebrities Joined

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: After Karanveer Mehra's Win Against Vivian, What Shilpa Shinde & Other Celebs Said?

Bigg Boss 18: After Karanveer Mehra's Win Against Vivian, What Shilpa Shinde & Other Celebs Said?

Video Icon