Textron Stock Declines On Weaker-Than-Expected 2025 Profit Guidance: Retail Rejoices Upbeat Q4 Earnings

Shares of industrial conglomerate Textron Inc (TXT) declined over 4% on Wednesday after the company's 2025 profit guidance failed to meet estimates.

Textron projected full-year revenues of approximately $14.7 billion, up from $13.7 billion in 2024. The company expects full-year 2025 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $5.19 to $5.39, or $6.00 to $6.20 on an adjusted basis, as compared to a Wall Street estimate of $6.31 per share.

The company’s fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 per share compared to an analyst estimate of $1.25 per share, according to FinChat. Total revenue stood at $3.61 billion versus an estimated $3.82 billion.

Chairman and CEO Scott C. Donnelly acknowledged that a work stoppage at Textron Aviation impacted the company’s 2024 financial results but highlighted that the firm saw strong order activity, aftermarket growth, and continued new product development activities with the announcement of the Gen3 family of light jets.

“At Bell, we made significant progress on FLRAA achieving Milestone B, which launched the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase of the program,” he said.

Segment-wise, revenues at Textron Aviation declined by $242 million YoY to $1.3 billion, reflecting lower volume and mix of $282 million, which was principally a result of production disruptions related to the strike.

Meanwhile, Bell revenues rose by $58 million to $1.1 billion, reflecting higher military and support program revenues of $67 million. Bell delivered 78 commercial helicopters in the quarter, down from 91 last year, and had a backlog of $7.5 billion at the end of the fourth quarter.

Textron Systems’ revenue declined by $3 million to $311 million.

Following the announcement, retail sentiment on Stocktwits flipped into the ‘bullish’ territory (71/100) from ‘bearish’ a day ago, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ retail chatter.

Textron shares have gained nearly 3% year-to-date but are down almost 1.5% over the past year.

