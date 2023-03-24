Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan ploy to disrupt discussion on Kashmir in the US foiled (Watch)

    While one of the Kashmiri activists was giving a grassroots perspective, a couple of protestors interrupted him and tried to disrupt the forum. One protester yelled in response, 'Shame on you'.

    Pakistan ploy to disrupt discussion on Kashmir in the US foiled
    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 9:53 AM IST

    Pakistan-sponsored disruptors attempted to sabotage an event related to Kashmir themed 'From Turmoil to Transformation' at the National Press Club in Washington D.C. However, the protesters were thrown out of the venue by security.

    The International Center for Peace Studies had invited Mir Junaid and Touseef Raina from the Valley for a panel discussion titled 'Kashmir -- From Turmoil to Transformation'. 

    The forum was focused on the developments and the ground situation in Kashmir. While one of the Kashmiri activists was giving a grassroots perspective, a couple of protestors interrupted him and tried to disrupt the forum. One protester yelled in response, 'Shame on you'. 

    

    After being heckled by security personnel when asked to leave the room, the protestors visibly lost their temper and were seen retorting with abuses.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2023, 10:33 AM IST
