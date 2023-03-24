Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Bank Presidential candidate Ajay Banga, in India to meet PM Modi, tests positive for COVID-19

    While in India, 63-year-old Banga was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman and the Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the Treasury said in a previous statement.

    World Bank Presidential candidate Ajay Banga, in India to meet PM Modi, tests positive for COVID-19 AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

    World Bank presidential nominee Ajay Banga has tested positive for COVID-19 during routine testing in the national capital where he was travelling on the last leg of his world tour, and is currently quarantining in isolation.

    India is witnessing a spike in influenza and COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks. The country has recorded 1,134 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 7,026, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

    Also read: Anti-BJP front for 2024 Lok Sabha polls? Mamata Banerjee to meet JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy today

    Banga's New Delhi visit (March 23 and March 24) is the final stop on his three-week global tour that began in Africa before progressing to Europe, Latin America and Asia.

    "During routine testing, Ajay Banga tested positive for COVID-19 but remains asymptomatic. In adherence with local guidelines, he is quarantining in isolation," the Department of Treasury said on Thursday afternoon.

    While in India, 63-year-old Banga was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman and the Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the Treasury said in a previous statement.

    India endorsed Banga's candidacy soon after his nomination was announced. Since then, a diverse coalition of governments has expressed their support for Banga, including Bangladesh, Colombia, Egypt, France, Germany, Ghana, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Korea, and the United Kingdom.

    Also read: Kerala: Minister makes surpise visit to PWD office; does not find staff on seat even at 11 am (WATCH)

    During his global listening tour, Banga met with senior government officials, stakeholders, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and civil society. Along the way, he has built continuous momentum for his candidacy, gaining the support of advocates, academics, development experts, executives, Nobel Laureates, and former government officials.

    If elected to serve, Banga will draw from his experience living and working in emerging markets and his expertise in forging public-private partnerships to mobilise investments and action to confront long standing challenges.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2023, 9:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vladimir Putin's 'shadow army chief' pre-empts 'large-scale attack' Ukraine offensive

    Vladimir Putin's 'shadow army chief' pre-empts 'large-scale attack' Ukraine offensive

    US allows tourists to apply for jobs while on temporary visa; check details AJR

    US allows tourists to apply for jobs while on temporary visa; check details

    Another big one Hindenburg Research's new report announcement triggers frenzy

    'Another big one...' Hindenburg Research's new report Tweet triggers frenzy

    Ganges Brahmaputra and Indus will see flows reduced due to global warming: UN Chief AJR

    Ganges, Brahmaputra and Indus will see flows reduced due to global warming: UN Chief

    UAE sights first crescent moon of Ramadan; Fasting to begin on Thursday in Gulf countries ANR

    UAE sights first crescent moon of Ramadan; Fasting to begin on Thursday in Gulf countries

    Recent Stories

    Anti BJP front for 2024 Lok Sabha polls? Mamata Banerjee to meet JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy today AJR

    Anti-BJP front for 2024 Lok Sabha polls? Mamata Banerjee to meet JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy today

    Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence after Kangana's jibe with cryptic note; here's what he said vma

    Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence after Kangana's jibe with cryptic note; here's what he said

    Love coffee? 8 ways to make your coffee healthier and more nutritious RBA

    Love coffee? 8 ways to make your coffee healthier and more nutritious

    Heart attack: Dizziness to Fatigue-5 alarming signs you should never overlook RBA

    Heart attack: Dizziness to Fatigue-5 alarming signs you should never overlook

    Numerology Prediction for March 24 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 24, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon