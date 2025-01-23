Is ajwain water the secret to weight loss in just 15 days? Read on

Lifestyle
Ajwain water strengthens the digestive system. Relieves gas, indigestion, constipation, and stomach pain.
It improves digestion by increasing acid production in the stomach. Its anti-spasmodic properties reduce stomach muscle spasms.
Ajwain water helps in weight loss. It speeds up the calorie-burning process. Keeps the stomach full for a long time, which reduces hunger.
Ajwain water is rich in anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties. Helps in expelling phlegm. Removes mucus accumulated in the chest. Provides relief from cold and cough.
Antioxidants present in ajwain boost the body's immunity. Protects against bacterial and viral infections.
Reduces tooth decay and gum inflammation. Relieves skin infections and acne. Provides relief from period pain.
Add 1 teaspoon of ajwain to a glass of water. Boil it well. Let it cool and drink. Add some lemon juice to enhance the taste.
