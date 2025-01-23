Lifestyle

Is ajwain water the secret to weight loss in just 15 days? Read on

Image credits: Getty

Improves Digestion

Ajwain water strengthens the digestive system. Relieves gas, indigestion, constipation, and stomach pain.

Image credits: Getty

How Ajwain Water Works?

It improves digestion by increasing acid production in the stomach. Its anti-spasmodic properties reduce stomach muscle spasms.

Image credits: Getty

Aids in Weight Loss

Ajwain water helps in weight loss. It speeds up the calorie-burning process. Keeps the stomach full for a long time, which reduces hunger.

Image credits: Getty

Relief from Cold and Cough

Ajwain water is rich in anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties. Helps in expelling phlegm. Removes mucus accumulated in the chest. Provides relief from cold and cough.

Image credits: Getty

Boosts Immunity

Antioxidants present in ajwain boost the body's immunity. Protects against bacterial and viral infections.

Image credits: Getty

Other Benefits

Reduces tooth decay and gum inflammation. Relieves skin infections and acne. Provides relief from period pain.

Image credits: Getty

How to Make Ajwain Water?

Add 1 teaspoon of ajwain to a glass of water. Boil it well. Let it cool and drink. Add some lemon juice to enhance the taste.

Image credits: Getty

(PHOTOS) Manushi Chhillar inspired saree for stylish look

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025: 10 quotes to honor his legacy

PHOTOS: Salman Khan's ex-Sangeeta Bijlani's ageless beauty secrets

Did you know? AM and PM come from Sanskrit, not English!