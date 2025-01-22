Finalise Ukraine deal or face tariffs, sanctions: Trump's BIG warning for Russia's Putin; read post

US President Donald Trump has hinted at the possibility of imposing additional sanctions on Russia if President Vladimir Putin fails to engage in negotiations to end the ongoing war in Ukraine.

In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump emphasized his preference for diplomacy while warning of economic consequences if peace talks stall.

"I'm not looking to hurt Russia. I love the Russian people, and always had a very good relationship with President Putin - and this despite the Radical Left's Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. We must never forget that Russia helped us win the Second World War, losing almost 60,000,000 lives in the process. All of that being said, I'm going to do Russia, whose Economy is failing, and President Putin, a very big FAVOR. Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War! IT'S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE," he said.

He added, "If we don't make a "deal," and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries. Let's get this war, which never would have started if I were President, over with! We can do it the easy way, or the hard way - and the easy way is always better. It's time to "MAKE A DEAL." NO MORE LIVES SHOULD BE LOST!!!"

Earlier this week, Trump reiterated his desire for peace, warning that Russia faces dire consequences if the conflict persists. "I think he's destroying Russia by not making a deal," Trump said, expressing hope for a resolution before his inauguration.

Trump also highlighted conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who he claimed supports a peace agreement. "Most people thought that war would have been over in one week," Trump said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, has expressed readiness for dialogue with the new US administration. Speaking on Monday, Putin underscored the need for a sustainable resolution to the conflict. "Its goal should not be a brief truce but a lasting peace based on respect for the legitimate interests of all people," he said.

Putin welcomed Trump’s determination to prevent the war from escalating into "World War III," a scenario Trump repeatedly warned about during his campaign. The Russian leader expressed hope that Trump’s leadership could facilitate progress.

While both leaders have signaled openness to peace talks, the nearly three-year-long war in Ukraine remains unresolved. Trump has positioned himself as a mediator, emphasizing his ability to "get the job done" and describing the conflict as "dying to be settled."

