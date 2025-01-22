Trump administration cancels travel plans for thousands of refugees cleared to resettle in US

The Trump administration has canceled travel plans for 10,000 refugees cleared to resettle in the US, citing an executive order suspending refugee admissions, with exceptions made for Special Immigrant Visa holders.

Trump administration cancels travel plans for thousands of refugees cleared to resettle in US dmn
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 9:51 PM IST

New Delhi: The Trump administration has cancelled travel plans for thousands of refugees cleared to resettle in the US, citing President Trump's executive order suspending refugee admissions. This decision affects around 10,000 refugees who had completed rigorous vetting processes, including medical exams and security clearances, which may now expire, forcing them to restart the process.

The State Department memo stated that all previously scheduled travel is cancelled, and no new bookings will be made. Refugee case processing and pre-departure activities are also suspended, effectively halting the US refugee resettlement program. However, exceptions have been made for Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders, such as individuals who worked for the US abroad.

The suspension has significant implications for over 1,600 Afghans cleared for resettlement under a program initiated after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. This includes individuals who worked with American troops and family members of active-duty US military personnel.

Notably, refugees differ from asylum seekers, as they must be living outside the US to qualify for resettlement and undergo rigorous screening processes before being granted entry. Once in the US, they are matched with resettlement agencies that assist them in adapting to life in the country.

The Trump administration's move has received sharp criticism from human rights groups and refugee advocates due to the humanitarian toll of the policy changes. The reason behind the sudden acceleration of the suspension remains unclear.

