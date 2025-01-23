Comerica Stock Drops On Q4 Earnings Miss, Retail Reaction Split

The lender reported an adjusted net earnings of $1.20 per share for the October to December quarter, compared with average analysts’ estimate of $1.26 per share, according to FinChat data.

First Published Jan 23, 2025, 1:58 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 1:58 AM IST

Comerica (CMA) shares fell 5% on Wednesday after the company missed the Wall Street estimate for fourth-quarter earnings.

Its net interest income (NII) fell marginally to $575 million compared to last year.

“Loans were pressured by paydowns in Commercial Real Estate, but we saw promising signals across other businesses that support our outlook for growth in 2025,” CEO Curtis C. Farmer said in a statement.

The bank said that loans decreased $244 million to $50.6 billion sequentially during the fourth quarter, driven lower by a $225 million decline in Commercial Real Estate and a $132 million fall in Corporate Banking. These were partially offset by a $116 million increase in Energy loans.

The Dallas-based company added that its deposits fell $549 million to $63.3 billion compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Comerica, which is also present in Canada and Mexico, said its provision for credit losses rose to $21 million from $14 million, sequentially.

However, its net interest margin rose by 26 basis points to 3.06% compared to the third-quarter.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘neutral’ (53/100) territory, while retail chatter rose to ‘ extremely high.’

CMA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:52 p.m. ET on Jan. 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits CMA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:52 p.m. ET on Jan. 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Last week, Wall Street’s major banks, including JP Morgan & Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and Citigroup, all topped market expectations for quarterly profit.

Over the past year, the stock has gained 20.3%.

