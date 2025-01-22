Bizarre! Chinese woman loses job, year-end bonus after cat accidentally sends resignation letter; Here's how

In Chongqing, China, a woman lost her job and year-end bonus after her cat accidentally sent a resignation email she had drafted but not intended to send. Despite her attempts to clarify the incident to her employer, her explanation was unsuccessful.

In an unusual turn of events in Chongqing, southwestern China, a woman lost her job and year-end bonus after her pet cat inadvertently sent a resignation email to her employer. The 25-year-old woman, who has nine cats, had written a resignation email on January 5 but hesitated to send it, as she depended on her job to support her pets, as reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The incident took a surprising twist when one of her cats leaped onto her desk and accidentally pressed the 'send' button. The mishap, caught on her home surveillance camera, prompted her to quickly reach out to her boss to explain the bizarre situation. However, her explanation failed to change the outcome.

As a result, she lost both her job and her year-end bonus. The woman later shared that she intended to search for a new job after the Spring Festival.

Pets creating unexpected trouble for their owners is not uncommon. In a similar case from Thailand's Udon Thani province, Sergeant Major Jittakorn Talangjit's Labrador-Golden Retriever mix brought home an explosive device.

The soldier discovered his four-year-old son holding the device, which the dog, known for fetching round objects, had brought back mistaking it for a ball. Realizing the danger, he quickly secured the device in a cardboard box filled with dry grass and covered it with a rubber tire for safety. Authorities were then contacted, and bomb disposal experts safely defused the explosive.

