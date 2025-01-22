Bizarre! Chinese woman loses job, year-end bonus after cat accidentally sends resignation letter; Here's how

In Chongqing, China, a woman lost her job and year-end bonus after her cat accidentally sent a resignation email she had drafted but not intended to send. Despite her attempts to clarify the incident to her employer, her explanation was unsuccessful.

Bizarre! Chinese woman loses job, year-end bonus after cat accidentally sends resignation letter; Here's how anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 3:31 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 3:31 PM IST

In an unusual turn of events in Chongqing, southwestern China, a woman lost her job and year-end bonus after her pet cat inadvertently sent a resignation email to her employer. The 25-year-old woman, who has nine cats, had written a resignation email on January 5 but hesitated to send it, as she depended on her job to support her pets, as reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Top Hezbollah leader Sheikh Muhammad Ali Hamadi shot dead inside his home in Lebanon

The incident took a surprising twist when one of her cats leaped onto her desk and accidentally pressed the 'send' button. The mishap, caught on her home surveillance camera, prompted her to quickly reach out to her boss to explain the bizarre situation. However, her explanation failed to change the outcome.
As a result, she lost both her job and her year-end bonus. The woman later shared that she intended to search for a new job after the Spring Festival.

Pets creating unexpected trouble for their owners is not uncommon. In a similar case from Thailand's Udon Thani province, Sergeant Major Jittakorn Talangjit's Labrador-Golden Retriever mix brought home an explosive device.

The soldier discovered his four-year-old son holding the device, which the dog, known for fetching round objects, had brought back mistaking it for a ball. Realizing the danger, he quickly secured the device in a cardboard box filled with dry grass and covered it with a rubber tire for safety. Authorities were then contacted, and bomb disposal experts safely defused the explosive.

Court dismisses wife’s petition to transfer divorce case, stresses equal treatment of men and women

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Prince Harry settles lawsuit against The Sun publisher; all about long legal battle dmn

Prince Harry settles lawsuit against The Sun publisher; all about long legal battle

Top Hezbollah leader Sheikh Muhammad Ali Hamadi shot dead inside his home in Lebanon shk

Top Hezbollah leader Sheikh Muhammad Ali Hamadi shot dead inside his home in Lebanon

China vows to defend 'national interests' amid Trump's tariff threat on imports anr

China vows to defend 'national interests' amid Trump's tariff threat on imports

'Trump hater, nasty': US President condemns Washington bishop for remarks at prayer service, demands apology shk

'Trump hater, nasty': US President condemns Washington bishop for remarks at prayer service, demands apology

Donald Trump says he is open to Elon Musk buying TikTok if Tesla CEO wants to do so (WATCH) shk

Donald Trump says he is open to Elon Musk buying TikTok if Tesla CEO wants to do so (WATCH)

Recent Stories

'Acted on his own': JDU sacks Manipur unit chief for pulling support to state BJP govt, says 'we are with NDA' shk

'Acted on his own': JDU sacks Manipur unit chief for pulling support to state BJP govt, says 'we are with NDA'

Maharashtra surpasses Bengaluru to become India's startup capital vkp

Maharashtra surpasses Bengaluru to become India's startup capital

Chennai Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Light to moderate rainfall predicted; Check DETAILS ATG

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Light to moderate rainfall predicted; Check DETAILS

PHOTOS Manushi Chhillar inspired saree for stylish look ATG

(PHOTOS) Manushi Chhillar inspired saree for stylish look

West Bengal government acts against ration theft with new measures AJR

West Bengal government acts against ration theft with new measures

Recent Videos

What is Stargate? Trump Approves $500 Billion AI Project to Outpace China

What is Stargate? Trump Approves $500 Billion AI Project to Outpace China

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | A Guided Tour Of White House As Donald Trump Becomes 47th US President

Infographic Hub | A Guided Tour Of White House As Donald Trump Becomes 47th US President

Video Icon
Caught On Cam | Woman Thrown 30 Meters in Shocking Hit-and-Run Incident

Caught On Cam | Woman Thrown 30 Meters in Shocking Hit-and-Run Incident

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's Cake Cutting Ceremony; Avinash & Other BB Celebrities Joined

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's Cake Cutting Ceremony; Avinash & Other BB Celebrities Joined

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: After Karanveer Mehra's Win Against Vivian, What Shilpa Shinde & Other Celebs Said?

Bigg Boss 18: After Karanveer Mehra's Win Against Vivian, What Shilpa Shinde & Other Celebs Said?

Video Icon