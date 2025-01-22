Knife attacker in Germany kills two, including child; Afghan suspect arrested (WATCH)

A knife attack in the Bavarian town of Aschaffenburg in Germany claimed the lives of a 41-year-old man and a two-year-old boy on Wednesday, according to local police.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 7:20 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 7:43 PM IST

A knife attack in the Bavarian town of Aschaffenburg in Germany claimed the lives of a 41-year-old man and a two-year-old boy on Wednesday, according to local police. Two others were seriously injured and are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

Authorities arrested a 28-year-old Afghan man in connection with the attack, which took place in Schoental Park, an English-style garden in the city. Police confirmed there were no other suspects and assured the public that there is no ongoing danger.

The motive for the attack remains unclear, but officials have ruled out terrorism. Train services in Aschaffenburg were temporarily disrupted as the suspect attempted to flee along the tracks. However, he was quickly apprehended by police.

Authorities are urging witnesses to come forward as they continue their investigation. No further details about the victims or the suspect have been released.

This incident adds to a string of violent attacks in Germany that have raised security concerns and sparked debates over migration policies. The attack comes just weeks after a Saudi doctor was arrested for a car-ramming incident at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, which killed six people and injured around 200.

With parliamentary elections scheduled for February 23, tensions over security and migration are expected to remain at the forefront of public discourse.

 

