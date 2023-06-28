Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Namibian, South African cheetahs fight at Kuno National Park, one big cat injured; check details

    As many as five female and three male cheetahs brought from Namibia were released into enclosures at the KNP at an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, 2022, as part of an effort to revive the extinct cheetah population in the wild in India.

    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 9:31 AM IST

    Agni, a translocated African cheetah has sustained injuries after it indulged in a fight with other cheetahs at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, an official said. Agni was undergoing treatment, and was stable and in good health, said divisional forest official PK Verma.

    "Cheetahs Gaurav and Shaurya, translocated from Namibia, got into a fight with Agni and Vayu (who were brought from South Africa) around 6 PM on Monday in the free range area of KNP," he said. "Officials sounded sirens and burst crackers in a bid to break up the fight," Verma said.

    Agni was then tranquilized and doctors are treating it, he said, adding that it was stable and in good health and such fights are a normal occurrence.

    As many as five female and three male cheetahs brought from Namibia were released into enclosures at the KNP at an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, 2022, as part of an effort to revive the extinct cheetah population in the wild in India.

    Another 12 cheetahs were brought from South Africa in February 2023. Six cheetahs, including three of the four cubs born in the park, have died since March.

    The Indian government, which was in talks for decades under the project, is working to reintroduce wild species particularly cheetahs was undertaken according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) guidelines.

    India has a long history of wildlife conservation. One of the most successful wildlife conservation ventures 'Project Tiger', which was initiated way back in 1972, has not only contributed to the conservation of tigers but also to the entire ecosystem.

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2023, 9:31 AM IST
