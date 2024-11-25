Bangladesh unrest: Outrage erupts over growing vandalism of temples, video of latest attack surfaces (WATCH)

Tensions in Bangladesh escalate as videos emerge showing the vandalism of two Hindu temples by radical Islamists. One video shows the attack on a Vishnu temple in Mallikpara, where the attackers broke in and looted donation boxes. Another video depicts the defacement of a Kali Murti at Kali Mata Mandir in Uttar Magura.

Tensions continue to rise in Bangladesh as videos surface showing the brutal vandalism of two Hindu temples, sparking widespread outrage. In one video, a group of Islamists is seen allegedly attacking a Vishnu temple in Mallikpara, near the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) camp. The attackers forcibly broke into the temple by tampering with the gate lock and reportedly looted money from three donation boxes.

A second video depicts the attack on Kali Mata Mandir in Uttar Magura, located in the Kushtia Sadar Upazila. The footage shows radical Islamists defacing the Kali Murti (idol), heightening fears over the safety and security of minority communities in the country.

These recent incidents of temple desecration come amid growing concerns over the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh. Hindus, who make up roughly 8% of the population and are the largest minority group, have long been supporters of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party. The violent acts follow a broader pattern of escalating attacks against Hindus, particularly after Hasina's ouster, further fuelling tensions between the two communities.

A social media campaign in Bangladesh had previously called for a ban on the Hindu religious group ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness), with similar demands being made by a newspaper editor and reportedly by some radical Islamist groups.

An ISKCON temple was among the first Hindu establishments to be attacked by miscreants after the fall of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government on August 5, 2024.

The online campaign gained traction after members of ISKCON were accused of being involved in the violence on November 5, which erupted following a Facebook post that allegedly labeled ISKCON as a terrorist organization.

