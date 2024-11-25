Bangladesh unrest: Outrage erupts over growing vandalism of temples, video of latest attack surfaces (WATCH)

Tensions in Bangladesh escalate as videos emerge showing the vandalism of two Hindu temples by radical Islamists. One video shows the attack on a Vishnu temple in Mallikpara, where the attackers broke in and looted donation boxes. Another video depicts the defacement of a Kali Murti at Kali Mata Mandir in Uttar Magura. 

Bangladesh unrest: Outrage erupts over growing vandalism of temples, video of latest attack surfaces (WATCH) anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 1:09 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 1:09 PM IST

Tensions continue to rise in Bangladesh as videos surface showing the brutal vandalism of two Hindu temples, sparking widespread outrage. In one video, a group of Islamists is seen allegedly attacking a Vishnu temple in Mallikpara, near the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) camp. The attackers forcibly broke into the temple by tampering with the gate lock and reportedly looted money from three donation boxes.

DHL cargo plane crashes into residential building in Lithuania, pilot killed; chilling videos emerge (WATCH)

A second video depicts the attack on Kali Mata Mandir in Uttar Magura, located in the Kushtia Sadar Upazila. The footage shows radical Islamists defacing the Kali Murti (idol), heightening fears over the safety and security of minority communities in the country.

These recent incidents of temple desecration come amid growing concerns over the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh. Hindus, who make up roughly 8% of the population and are the largest minority group, have long been supporters of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party. The violent acts follow a broader pattern of escalating attacks against Hindus, particularly after Hasina's ouster, further fuelling tensions between the two communities.

A social media campaign in Bangladesh had previously called for a ban on the Hindu religious group ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness), with similar demands being made by a newspaper editor and reportedly by some radical Islamist groups.

An ISKCON temple was among the first Hindu establishments to be attacked by miscreants after the fall of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government on August 5, 2024.

The online campaign gained traction after members of ISKCON were accused of being involved in the violence on November 5, which erupted following a Facebook post that allegedly labeled ISKCON as a terrorist organization.

Hindu teachers in unrest-hit Bangladesh targeted once again; principal among 3 forced to resign (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

DHL cargo plane crashes into residential building in Lithuania, pilot killed; chilling videos emerge (WATCH) shk

DHL cargo plane crashes into residential building in Lithuania, pilot killed; chilling videos emerge (WATCH)

'Replace tanks with...': Ex-Google CEO Schmidt suggests shift in US' military strategy amid Russia-Ukraine war shk

'Replace tanks with...': Ex-Google CEO Schmidt suggests shift in US' military strategy amid Russia-Ukraine war

Donald Trump planning to remove transgenders from US military after taking office: Report shk

Donald Trump planning to remove transgenders from US military after taking office: Report

'Like Hitler recreation': Jewish journalist arrested for covering pro-Hamas protest in Toronto (WATCH) shk

'Like Hitler recreation': Jewish journalist arrested for covering pro-Hamas protest in Toronto (WATCH)

What time should you stop eating at night? Study finds 'serious health effects' for people who eat after 5 pm shk

What time should you stop eating at night? Study finds 'serious health effects' for people who eat after 5 pm

Recent Stories

Adultery law repealed in New York; Cheating on Spouse no longer crime ATG

Adultery law repealed in New York; Cheating on Spouse no longer crime

Lucky Baskhar OTT Release: Netflix or Prime Video? When and where to watch the Dulquer Salmaan's HIT film RBA

Lucky Baskhar OTT Release: Netflix or Prime Video? When and where to watch the Dulquer Salmaan's HIT film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora: 5 Indian celebs blamed for their divorces

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora: 5 Indian celebs blamed for their divorces

AMAZING! Kerala teen builds automated machine that uses AI to write homework in his handwriting (WATCH) shk

AMAZING! Kerala teen builds automated machine that uses AI to write homework in his handwriting (WATCH)

ISRO to develop Made in India car sensors, says chief S Somanath vkp

ISRO to develop Made in India car sensors, says chief S Somanath

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon