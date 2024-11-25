DHL cargo plane crashes into residential building in Lithuania, pilot killed; chilling videos emerge (WATCH)

A DHL cargo plane crashed into a residential building on Monday morning near Vilnius, Lithuania, killing at least one person.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

A DHL cargo plane crashed into a residential building on Monday morning near Vilnius, Lithuania, killing at least one person. Two people were taken to the hospital after the crash, and one was later declared dead, Lithuanian’s public broadcaster LRT, said quoting an emergency official, reported the Associated Press.

LRT said the aircraft smashed into a two-story home near the airport.

The Lithuanian airport authority identified the aircraft as a “DHL cargo plane flying from Leipzig, Germany, to Vilnius Airport.”

Firefighters were immediately rushed to the site to douse the raging flames. Several videos on social media showed thick smoke rising in the sky as the flames raged.

The exact cause for the crash was not informed by the authorities yet.

The DHL aircraft was operated by Swiftair, a Madrid-based contractor. The carrier could not be immediately reached.

The Boeing 737 was 31 years old, which is considered by experts to be an older airframe, though that’s not unusual for cargo flights.

