MP SHOCKER! 16-year-old gangraped, her friend thrashed by three men in forest

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men and her male friend was beaten up in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district. Two of the accused have been arrested while a search is on for the third accused, police said.

According to a report by Times of India, the couple parked their motorcycle on the roadside and went inside a forest area where they sat down to talk, sub-divisional police officer Anil Mourya said.

One of the accused, Sanju (21), a truck driver, who was passing by, stopped his vehicle after it developed a snag. He then called his friends Shivnarayan and Akshay for help. The trio noticed the parked motorcycle and went inside the forest to search of its owner. When they found the couple sitting there, they allegedly beat up the male friend and raped the girl.

The couple came out on the road and stopped a police team passing by. Based on their complaint, a case of gangrape was registered against the three.

