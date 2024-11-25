India News

Maida Jalebi to Cashew Jalebi: 9 types of Jalebis

Maida Jalebi

This is the most common type, made with maida and yogurt.

Batasha Jalebi

Batasha Jalebi is slightly crispy, taken from hot syrup and served.

Cashew Jalebi

Cashews are used in this. This is a very special jalebi.

Chocolate Jalebi

Modern cooks now make jalebi with chocolate cream, which gives it a special taste.

Coconut Jalebi

Coconut is used in this, which gives it a special taste.

Imarti

It is made with masoor dal in some places and urad dal in others. It is less sweet.

Fruit Jalebi

This jalebi made with various fruits is delicious and nutritious.

Mawa Jalebi

Mawa or khoya is used in this, which enhances the taste.

Pista Jalebi

Pistachios are filled in this, its taste is very different and delicious.

