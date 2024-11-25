Maida Jalebi to Cashew Jalebi: 9 types of Jalebis

India News
This is the most common type, made with maida and yogurt.
Batasha Jalebi is slightly crispy, taken from hot syrup and served.
Cashews are used in this. This is a very special jalebi.
Modern cooks now make jalebi with chocolate cream, which gives it a special taste.
Coconut is used in this, which gives it a special taste.
It is made with masoor dal in some places and urad dal in others. It is less sweet.
This jalebi made with various fruits is delicious and nutritious.
Mawa or khoya is used in this, which enhances the taste.
Pistachios are filled in this, its taste is very different and delicious.