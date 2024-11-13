'ISKCON Hindus attack Muslims': Shocking claims by Bangladesh Police surfaces, sparks outrage (WATCH)

Bangladeshi police have raised allegations against the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), suggesting that members of the religious organization have been engaged in targeted attacks against Muslims.

Bangladeshi police have raised allegations against the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), suggesting that members of the religious organization have been engaged in targeted attacks against Muslims. During a press conference held on Monday, police claimed that ISKCON supporters chanted the slogan "Jai Shri Ram" as they allegedly carried out these actions, sparking a wave of controversy.

The video, shared by Radharamn Das, Vice President and spokesperson for ISKCON in Kolkata, captures police claiming that ISKCON members chanted the Hindu slogan “Jai Shri Ram,” which they allege is evidence of terrorism.

"They chanted the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram'. Besides this, we have learned through various Facebook posts and intelligence… After analyzing all available information, we know that ISKCON supporters are primarily the ones behind these attacks," the police officer said.

The claims comes days after Bangladeshi journalist, Mahmudur Rahman, publicly demanded a ban on ISKCON in the country. Rahman, an influential editor of 'Amar Desh', one of the country’s leading newspapers, expressed discontent over what he describes as ISKCON’s growing influence and presence.

Meanwhile, the recent claims against ISKCON Hindus have sparked outrage online.

A user wrote, "This is a classic case of biting the hand that feeds them. ISKON was fed these people during calamities and protests se how they are biting back."

Another commented, "For sure ISKCON been freely feeding the people of Bangladesh for the past 30 years—regardless of their religious affiliations. Hindus feed people."

ISKCON, which has an active community within Bangladesh, has yet to officially respond to the allegations.

