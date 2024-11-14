Hindi, national language: X user's message to Kannadigas with 'perfect T-shirt for Bangalore trip' goes viral

A tweet by Platform X user Harshhh, featuring a shirt reading "Hindi, National Language," has gone viral, sparking a mix of humour and concern among netizens. The post has generated over 255,000 views and 700 comments, fueling debates on language politics in Bengaluru.

First Published Nov 14, 2024, 1:37 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 1:37 PM IST

A tweet by Platform X user Harshhh has recently gone viral, featuring a photo of his shirt that boldly reads, "Hindi, National Language." The post, shared with a humorous caption, has sparked intense reactions on social media, particularly in the context of the ongoing debates about the linguistic divide between Kannadigas and Hindi-speaking people in Bengaluru.

The tweet, which has garnered over 255,000 views and more than 700 comments, has become a topic of discussion among netizens. Many have responded with a mix of humour and concern. While some users have joked about the situation, others have warned the individual to be cautious during his visit to Bengaluru.

One user, Shraddha (@chaktiman), humorously commented, "Belt mt phan ke jana vo khud dene ayenge tumko," suggesting that he should be prepared for potential trouble. Another user, Dheeraj Sehgal (@DheerajSehgal29), advised, "Please avoid auto rickshaws"

The tweet also sparked a few more amusing remarks, including a comment from Kan Facts (@Facts_Kan), who warned, "Wear this for travelling in TN and return in one piece, then you'll know the mother of Hindi opposition." This comment alluded to similar language-related tensions in Tamil Nadu.

However, not all reactions were negative. Some users took a lighter approach, seeing the shirt as an opportunity for fun. VK (@vkfintech) noted, "It would spark some interesting conversations and a few punches also during your Bangalore trip." Meanwhile, Atulya (@DesiMemesTweets) joked, "Airport se hi exit hoga," suggesting that the individual might be quickly kicked out of the city.

Aman (@We__Homosapiens) added to the humor, saying, "New lafda loading now 💀," hinting that this could create a new controversy.

The viral post has struck a chord with many, generating a wide array of responses, both funny and concerned. While some have enjoyed the humour, others have highlighted the sensitivities surrounding language politics in Karnataka.

In a follow-up tweet, Harshhh further stirred the conversation, stating, "Most of us already know that there is no national language in India. But South Indians are being offended as if Hindi were our national language. This clearly shows their hate towards people who speak Hindi. And the fact is, we don't care which language you speak when you come to the North." This statement has only added fuel to the fire, intensifying the debate surrounding the cultural and linguistic divides within India.

