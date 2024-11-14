Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: 5 quotes for better life

Lifestyle
Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary is on Friday, November 15th. On this day, the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev should be remembered. Learn his 10 sayings
The Supreme Father God is one and He is present everywhere, so always focus your mind on the worship of one God
Never usurp anyone's rights; when someone usurps the rights of others, they do not get respect. Renounce greed
Man should always be happy and should apologize to God for his mistakes
End worry and walk on the path of devotion. People should live amongst each other with love, unity, and brotherhood