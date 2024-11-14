Lifestyle

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: 5 quotes for better life

When is Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024?

Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary is on Friday, November 15th. On this day, the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev should be remembered. Learn his 10 sayings

Teachings of Guru Nanak Dev

The Supreme Father God is one and He is present everywhere, so always focus your mind on the worship of one God

Quotes from Guru Nanak Dev

Never usurp anyone's rights; when someone usurps the rights of others, they do not get respect. Renounce greed

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 Quotes

Man should always be happy and should apologize to God for his mistakes

Guru Nanak Dev's Teachings

End worry and walk on the path of devotion. People should live amongst each other with love, unity, and brotherhood

