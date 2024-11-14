Udaipur to Shimla: Top 5 winter getaways in India for perfect holiday

Discover the top 5 winter getaways in India, from Darjeeling’s snow-capped peaks to Shimla’s snowy hills, perfect for a scenic and adventurous winter holiday.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 1:30 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 1:30 PM IST

Looking for the perfect winter escape? Explore the top 5 destinations in India, from Darjeeling’s snowy peaks to Shimla’s enchanting winter landscapes, offering a blend of adventure, beauty, and serenity.

 

article_image2

Darjeeling Winter Charm

Winter in Darjeeling is nothing short of magical. The view of snow-capped Kanchenjunga peaks from the tea gardens, coupled with the charm of the iconic toy train, creates unforgettable memories. This serene hill station offers a unique blend of natural beauty and colonial-era nostalgia.
 

article_image3

Manali Winter Adventures

Manali transforms into a winter paradise, with snow-covered mountains and serene landscapes. Experience the thrill of adventure sports like skiing, snowboarding, and paragliding. Visit the Beas River and explore the Atal Tunnel for an unforgettable winter getaway surrounded by breathtaking natural beauty.
 

article_image4

Almora

Almora's Winter Beauty: Nestled in the Kumaon hills of Uttarakhand, Almora is a stunning hill station known for its rich natural beauty, historical temples, and handicrafts. In winter, the snow-covered landscape adds to its picturesque charm, making it an ideal retreat for nature lovers and cultural enthusiasts alike.

 

article_image5

Winter in Udaipur

Udaipur experiences cool and comfortable weather during the winter, making it an ideal time for sightseeing. Explore the majestic City Palace, take a boat ride on Fateh Sagar Lake, and admire the beauty of Pichola Lake at sunset. The city's rich history and stunning architecture make it a must-visit destination in winter.
 

article_image6

Shimla Winter Wonderland

Shimla, with its charming colonial architecture, is a true winter wonderland. Enjoy activities like snowball fights, ice skating at the famous rink, and trekking in the snow-covered hills. Winter in Shimla offers an ideal blend of adventure, relaxation, and scenic beauty, making it a perfect holiday destination.


 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Why is India Gate no longer visible in Delhi? Uncover the reason behind it NTI

Why is India Gate no longer visible in Delhi? Uncover the reason behind it

Shifali Jamwal, daughter of retired Indian Brigadier, named Mrs Universe America 2024 gcw

Shifali Jamwal, daughter of retired Indian Brigadier, named Mrs Universe America 2024

Children's Day 2024: Date, History and Significance NTI

Children's Day 2024: Date, History and Significance

Paradox of choice? Study reveals how endless digital options are fueling boredom and impacting mental health snt

Paradox of choice? Study reveals how endless digital options are fueling boredom and impacting mental health

Mental Health: What happens to stroke survivors? Know psychological impact of stroke RBA

Mental Health: What happens to stroke survivors? Know psychological impact of stroke

Recent Stories

football Nations League: Why Lee Carsley, not Thomas Tuchel, is managing England's November fixtures snt

Nations League: Why Lee Carsley, not Thomas Tuchel, is managing England's November fixtures

Kaeena Kapoor, Salman Khan to Ranbir Kapoor: 10 Bollywood stars' childhood photos NTI

Kareena, Salman to Ranbir: 10 Bollywood stars' childhood photos

Kanguva to Gladiator II: Top theatrical releases to watch THIS week NTI

Kanguva to Gladiator II: Top theatrical releases to watch THIS week

Kanguva to Gladiator II: Top theatrical releases to watch THIS week NTI

Kanguva to Gladiator II: Top theatrical releases to watch THIS week

Vice President to inaugurate Kashi's Namo Ghat with iconic 'Namaste' sculpture on November 15 AJR

Vice President to inaugurate Kashi's Namo Ghat with iconic 'Namaste' sculpture on November 15

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon