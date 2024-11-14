How an old Re 1 coin could make you a millionaire?

Did you know that old one rupee coins can fetch lakhs of rupees? Learn why these antique coins are in high demand and how to cash in on your collection.

Old One Rupee Coins

Not just old items, but old coins and currency notes can help you earn lakhs. There's a huge demand for antiques. If you keep them safe, you too can become a millionaire.

One Rupee Coin

You don't have to work hard. Just take a photo of the old coin you have at home and upload it. Even if it's an old 1 rupee coin, there is a possibility of earning Rs 10 crore from it. Also Read | Why is the circulation of the old Rs 5 coin declining?

British era ₹1 coin

Just check if your old currency note or coin has specific details. For example, if you have a coin minted in 1885 during the British era, you can get Rs 10 crore. If you have this coin, you can try selling it in an online auction.

IndiaMART

Such old coins have been sold for ten crore rupees. You can visit the IndiaMART website (www.indiamart.com). You can take a photo of your old coin and post it there. Interested coin collectors who see your advertisement will contact you. Also Read | Rs 50 note worth lakhs? Find out how to identify valuable currency

CoinBazar

Websites like CoinBazar sell old and rare coins. Especially rare items like old rupee notes and coins can be sold to earn lakhs or even crores of rupees. Interested buyers will contact you after seeing the photo and details you post and are willing to buy them at a higher price.

RBI

However, the Reserve Bank of India has warned against trading old notes or coins online. It has been found that some people are cheating by collecting commissions, fees, and taxes using the name and logo of the Reserve Bank. The Reserve Bank has clarified that it never levies commission or tax for such transactions.

Latest Videos