How an old Re 1 coin could make you a millionaire?

Did you know that old one rupee coins can fetch lakhs of rupees? Learn why these antique coins are in high demand and how to cash in on your collection.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 1:30 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 1:30 PM IST

Old One Rupee Coins

Not just old items, but old coins and currency notes can help you earn lakhs. There's a huge demand for antiques. If you keep them safe, you too can become a millionaire.

article_image2

One Rupee Coin

You don't have to work hard. Just take a photo of the old coin you have at home and upload it. Even if it's an old 1 rupee coin, there is a possibility of earning Rs 10 crore from it.

Also Read | Why is the circulation of the old Rs 5 coin declining?

article_image3

British era ₹1 coin

Just check if your old currency note or coin has specific details. For example, if you have a coin minted in 1885 during the British era, you can get Rs 10 crore. If you have this coin, you can try selling it in an online auction.

article_image4

IndiaMART

Such old coins have been sold for ten crore rupees. You can visit the IndiaMART website (www.indiamart.com). You can take a photo of your old coin and post it there. Interested coin collectors who see your advertisement will contact you.

Also Read | Rs 50 note worth lakhs? Find out how to identify valuable currency

article_image5

CoinBazar

Websites like CoinBazar sell old and rare coins. Especially rare items like old rupee notes and coins can be sold to earn lakhs or even crores of rupees. Interested buyers will contact you after seeing the photo and details you post and are willing to buy them at a higher price.

article_image6

RBI

However, the Reserve Bank of India has warned against trading old notes or coins online. It has been found that some people are cheating by collecting commissions, fees, and taxes using the name and logo of the Reserve Bank. The Reserve Bank has clarified that it never levies commission or tax for such transactions.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Vice President to inaugurate Kashi's Namo Ghat with iconic 'Namaste' sculpture on November 15 AJR

Vice President to inaugurate Kashi's Namo Ghat with iconic 'Namaste' sculpture on November 15

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 RELEASED: Check now at csbc.bihar.gov.in AJR

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 RELEASED: Check now at csbc.bihar.gov.in

Tamil Nadu: High-speed trial run on new Pamban bridge sea bridge successfully conducted; WATCH anr

Tamil Nadu: High-speed trial run on new Pamban sea bridge successfully conducted; WATCH

Kerala: Forest department raises concerns over seaplane service in sensitive Mattupetty area, report out dmn

Kerala: Forest department raises concerns over seaplane service in sensitive Mattupetty area, report out

Bengaluru Basavanagudi PSI accused of extortion asking nude photos from doctor complaint filed with commissioner vkp

Bengaluru PSI accused of extortion, asking nude photos from doctor; complaint filed with commissioner

Recent Stories

football Nations League: Why Lee Carsley, not Thomas Tuchel, is managing England's November fixtures snt

Nations League: Why Lee Carsley, not Thomas Tuchel, is managing England's November fixtures

Kaeena Kapoor, Salman Khan to Ranbir Kapoor: 10 Bollywood stars' childhood photos NTI

Kareena, Salman to Ranbir: 10 Bollywood stars' childhood photos

Kanguva to Gladiator II: Top theatrical releases to watch THIS week NTI

Kanguva to Gladiator II: Top theatrical releases to watch THIS week

Kanguva to Gladiator II: Top theatrical releases to watch THIS week NTI

Kanguva to Gladiator II: Top theatrical releases to watch THIS week

Vice President to inaugurate Kashi's Namo Ghat with iconic 'Namaste' sculpture on November 15 AJR

Vice President to inaugurate Kashi's Namo Ghat with iconic 'Namaste' sculpture on November 15

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon