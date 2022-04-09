Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Man walking barefoot on slackline at 6,236 feet above ground leaves netizens jaw-dropped

    A video of a man walking on a slackline tied onto two hot air balloons at 6,236 feet above ground level is making rounds on social media, leaving netizens spine-chilled.

    Watch Man walking barefoot on slackline at 6,236 feet above ground leaves netizens jaw-dropped-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 9, 2022, 8:37 PM IST

    The internet, with its unique and amazing videos, always surprises us. There are millions of videos that can make our day. People use this platform for different purposes. Many of them use it to showcase their talent to the world. Such a video of a man walking barefoot on a slackline at 6,236 feet above the ground leaves netizens spine-chilled.

    In the video, a man named Rafael Zugno Bridi, 34, can be seen walking barefoot on a slackline that is tied between two hot air balloons, which are at a height of 6,236 feet above the ground. The Brazilian walked the 18-metre-long and 1-inch wide wire making it a new world record for the highest slackline walk. Take a look at the breathtaking video:

    Rafael's slackline walk record of 6,236 feet is an altitude twice that of the height of Burj Khalifa. The video was shared on the Guinness World Record's official Instagram page and has stunned the internet. The video has gathered more than 3 lakh views and almost 78K views so far.

    Netizens were amazed after watching the video and loaded the comment section with their opinions. Many of the users applauded and praised Rafael for making a new slackline walk world record, while a few others expressed their amazement in the comments. Many people also expressed their love through heart and love emojis.

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2022, 8:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Orca chases a speed boat; watch the thrilling video-tgy

    Orca chases a speed boat; watch the thrilling video

    Watch Dog crying after reuniting with its owner in war-torn Ukraine; leaves netizens emotional-tgy

    Watch: Dog crying after reuniting with its owner in war-torn Ukraine; leaves netizens emotional

    Watch 5-year-old kid with autism writes different font styles; netizens amazed-tgy

    Watch: 5-year-old kid with autism writes different font styles; netizens amazed

    Watch Differently-abled youth being carried by his two friends in Kerala will melt your heart-tgy

    Watch: Differently-abled youth being carried by his two friends in Kerala will melt your heart

    Mother deer sacrifices life to protect her baby from a crocodile; watch heartbreaking video - gps

    Mother deer sacrifices life to protect her baby from a crocodile; watch heartbreaking video

    Recent Stories

    Orca chases a speed boat; watch the thrilling video-tgy

    Orca chases a speed boat; watch the thrilling video

    Indian Premier LEague, IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH: Fiery Abhishek Sharma hands Chennai fourth consecutive defeat against Hyderabad, social media erupts-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH: Fiery Abhishek Sharma hands Chennai fourth consecutive defeat, social media erupts

    Siblings Day 2022: Know the date, history and significance

    Siblings Day 2022: Know the date, history and significance

    Sesame oil: Natural SPF, Stress Buster and more, amazing benefits of this unpopular oil-dnm

    Sesame oil: Natural SPF, stress buster and more, amazing benefits of this unpopular oil

    Beware Consuming too much soft drinks can cause permanent damage to your teeth-dnm

    Beware: Consuming too much soft drinks can cause permanent damage to your teeth

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon