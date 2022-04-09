Watch: Man walking barefoot on slackline at 6,236 feet above ground leaves netizens jaw-dropped

A video of a man walking on a slackline tied onto two hot air balloons at 6,236 feet above ground level is making rounds on social media, leaving netizens spine-chilled.

The internet, with its unique and amazing videos, always surprises us. There are millions of videos that can make our day. People use this platform for different purposes. Many of them use it to showcase their talent to the world. Such a video of a man walking barefoot on a slackline at 6,236 feet above the ground leaves netizens spine-chilled.

In the video, a man named Rafael Zugno Bridi, 34, can be seen walking barefoot on a slackline that is tied between two hot air balloons, which are at a height of 6,236 feet above the ground. The Brazilian walked the 18-metre-long and 1-inch wide wire making it a new world record for the highest slackline walk. Take a look at the breathtaking video:

Rafael's slackline walk record of 6,236 feet is an altitude twice that of the height of Burj Khalifa. The video was shared on the Guinness World Record's official Instagram page and has stunned the internet. The video has gathered more than 3 lakh views and almost 78K views so far.

Netizens were amazed after watching the video and loaded the comment section with their opinions. Many of the users applauded and praised Rafael for making a new slackline walk world record, while a few others expressed their amazement in the comments. Many people also expressed their love through heart and love emojis.