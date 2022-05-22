Watch: Elderly man's crazy dance moves to Shakira's 'Waka Waka' stuns netizens

A video of an older guy from the United Kingdom dancing to Shakira's Waka Waka song and other classical favourites has gone viral, and netizens are ecstatic.

A difficult day can be quickly resolved by spending a few minutes online and watching a few fantastic videos. Some videos might make us feel sad, while others can make us happy. A video of an old guy from the United Kingdom dancing to Shakira's Waka Waka and other classical classics is currently circulating on social media, and netizens are ecstatic.

The older man from the UK dances to several classical hits and the people around him applauds him for his fantastic dance moves. The video will leave you delighted.

An old guy can be seen dancing to classic classics on the streets of Southport, UK, in this beautiful video. The man can be seen dancing to iconic tracks like Macarena and Waka Waka by Shakira. People in his immediate vicinity can be seen admiring his incredible dance movements and cheering him on. A passerby appears to have videotaped the footage. Look at this:

The amazing video was shared on the official Instagram page of the Goodnews Movement and has won the hearts of the internet. The amusing video has gathered more than 14 million views and 102,015 likes from the date of being online.

Netizens were left delighted after watching the video and loaded the comment section with lovely comments. A user stated that the video is simply awesome, while another one said that the man had won the hearts of the internet. A third user expressed that she would like to hang out with the man. A fourth user said he wanted more of his amazing dance videos.

