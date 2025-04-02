Lifestyle

Goa to Bali: Top 5 budget friendly summer Honeymoon destinations

Image credits: Freepik

Goa, India

Tropical beaches, vibrant nightlife, perfect for couples

Image credits: Freepik

Bali, Indonesia

Affordable luxury, stunning landscapes, peaceful beaches

Image credits: Freepik

Sri Lanka

Beautiful tea gardens, sandy coastlines, a mix of cultural wonders

Image credits: Freepik

Thailand

Exotic markets, scenic islands, budget-friendly adventures

 

Image credits: Freepik

Kerala, India

Backwaters, houseboats, lush greenery for scenic vibes

Image credits: Freepik

