Top 8 calcium rich foods for strong bones beyond milk

Calcium-rich foods, more than milk, to include in your diet to protect bone health

Yogurt

Yogurt is one of the best sources of protein. Low-fat yogurt contains high levels of calcium

Cheese

Cheese also contains a lot of calcium. So you can eat these too

Orange juice

Citrus fruits like orange juice also contain calcium

Sesame seeds

Including sesame seeds in your diet can also help you get calcium

Chia seeds

Seeds like chia are rich in calcium

Almonds

Almonds are rich in calcium, protein and healthy fats

Leafy vegetables

Leafy vegetables like spinach are rich in calcium

Legumes

Legumes contain fiber, protein, vitamins and calcium

