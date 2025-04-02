Top 8 calcium rich foods for strong bones beyond milk

Lifestyle
Calcium-rich foods, more than milk, to include in your diet to protect bone health
Yogurt is one of the best sources of protein. Low-fat yogurt contains high levels of calcium
Cheese also contains a lot of calcium. So you can eat these too
Citrus fruits like orange juice also contain calcium
Including sesame seeds in your diet can also help you get calcium
Seeds like chia are rich in calcium
Almonds are rich in calcium, protein and healthy fats
Leafy vegetables like spinach are rich in calcium
Legumes contain fiber, protein, vitamins and calcium
