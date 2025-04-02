Summer Fashion: Light fabric yellow sarees for radiant look

Lifestyle
Sanjeeda Sheikh is wearing a booti print yellow tissue silk saree. The dark yellow sleeveless embroidered blouse looks amazing with it
The chiffon fabric of the Leheriya yellow saree is light, which will be very comfortable even in summer. You can wear a dark yellow sequin blouse with it
Wear a light fabric mirror work yellow saree with a zari yellow blouse on special occasions. Wear light jewelry with it
Floral work is done on the border of the light embroidery saree. Try a halter neck blouse with it
Wear a tissue silk, chiffon, organza or cotton fabric yellow saree in light fabric. Wear a contrast blouse to look fashionable
Floral print sarees give a feeling of coolness in the summer season. You must keep such sarees in your wardrobe
