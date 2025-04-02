Lifestyle

Summer Fashion: Light fabric yellow sarees for radiant look

Tissue Silk Yellow Saree

Sanjeeda Sheikh is wearing a booti print yellow tissue silk saree. The dark yellow sleeveless embroidered blouse looks amazing with it

Leheriya Yellow Saree

The chiffon fabric of the Leheriya yellow saree is light, which will be very comfortable even in summer. You can wear a dark yellow sequin blouse with it

Mirror Work Yellow Saree

Wear a light fabric mirror work yellow saree with a zari yellow blouse on special occasions. Wear light jewelry with it

Yellow Organza Saree

Floral work is done on the border of the light embroidery saree. Try a halter neck blouse with it

Golden Border Saree

Wear a tissue silk, chiffon, organza or cotton fabric yellow saree in light fabric. Wear a contrast blouse to look fashionable

Floral Print Yellow Saree

Floral print sarees give a feeling of coolness in the summer season. You must keep such sarees in your wardrobe

Vitamin B12 deficiency? Watch out for THESE 7 warning signs!

7 reasons why you should include lemon water in your daily life

South Sudan to Burundi: 7 poorest countries in the World; Read on

Suhana Khan Inspired Saree and Blouse Designs for a Glamorous Look