Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor’s upcoming film 'Abir Gulaal' faces trouble as MNS leader Ameya Khopkar has vowed to block its release in Maharashtra due to Fawad’s Pakistani origins. The film, set to release on May 9, recently dropped its teaser, sparking excitement. This controversy echoes MNS’s past opposition to 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' in 2016. Will the makers find a way to release it smoothly?