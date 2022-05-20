Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Girl imitates Encanto movie's Dolores Madrigal moves; netizens amazed

    A video of a girl imitating the actions of Disney's fictional character Dolores Madrigal from the movie 'Encanto' is going viral, and netizens are left jaw-dropped after watching it.

    Watch Girl imitates Encanto movie's Dolores Madrigal moves; netizens amazed-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published May 20, 2022, 6:39 PM IST

    The internet has become an amazing platform for people to showcase their talent to the rest of the world. With just a small video, people can grab the whole world's attention.

    Now such a video of a girl imitating the actions of Disney's fictional character Dolores Madrigal from the movie 'Encanto' is making rounds on social media, and netizens are amazed after watching the video.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Artist's incredible caricature creation of celebs using food will blow your mind

    In the amazing video, the girl can be seen dressed up in a pink skirt paired with a white t-shirt. The girl also puts up a matching bandana on her head and styles her hair in a bun to look like Disney's fictional character Dolores Madrigal. The girl even imitates the actions and expressions of the fictional character Dolores Madrigal while the movie scene is being played on the TV in the backdrop. The song played in the movie scene is 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'. Take a look:

    The stunning video was shared on a Twitter page named 'EYE CATCHING PLUS' and has left the internet amazed. The video has gathered more than 1 lakh views in just two days of being online. Netizens were surprised to see the perfect imitation of the girl with the movie character and loaded the comment section with amazing comments.

    A user stated that the video is simply awesome and has surprised him with her talent, while another user stated that the sync between the girl and the character is so unbelievable. Another user praised her talent and mentioned that her dedication and hard work are remarkable, while many other users expressed their opinions and love through heart, clap and love emojis.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Swiss-French chef makes a King Cobra from chocolate

    ALSO READ: MAN CELEBRATES 95TH BIRTHDAY ON FLIGHT WITH CO-PASSENGERS; VIDEO GOES VIRAL

    Last Updated May 20, 2022, 6:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Stunt goes horribly wrong, man falls on a bed of rocks; watch spine-chilling video - gps

    Stunt goes horribly wrong, man falls on a bed of rocks; watch spine-chilling video

    Man celebrates 95th birthday on flight with co-passengers; video goes viral-tgy

    Man celebrates 95th birthday on flight with co-passengers; video goes viral

    Here's why 'India does not need robotic automation'; watch the viral video - gps

    Here's why 'India does not need robotic automation'; watch the viral video

    Baby elephant scuffle with guard over a mattress; viral video amazed netizens - gps

    Baby elephant scuffle with guard over a mattress; viral video amazed netizens

    This video of evolution of humanoid robots will leave you amazed-tgy

    This video of evolution of humanoid robots will leave you amazed

    Recent Stories

    Is Rashmika Mandanna's ex-boyfriend Rakshit Shetty getting married to Ramya? RBA

    Is Rashmika Mandanna's ex-boyfriend Rakshit Shetty getting married to Ramya?

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League, RR vs CSK Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Probable Playing XI, where to watch and more, as Rajasthan Royals eyes playoffs berth-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs CSK Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more, as Rajasthan eyes playoffs berth

    3 quick easy beverages to keep yourself hydrated during summer gcw

    3 quick, easy beverages to keep yourself hydrated during summer

    Bhojpuri star Shilpi Raj MMS video controversy: Know her net worth, salary, family, boyfriend and more RBA

    Bhojpuri star Shilpi Raj MMS video controversy: Know her net worth, salary, family, boyfriend and more

    Gyanvapi Mosque case Supreme Court transfers hearing to Varanasi district judge gcw

    Gyanvapi Mosque case: Supreme Court transfers hearing to Varanasi district judge

    Recent Videos

    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon