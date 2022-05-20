Watch: Girl imitates Encanto movie's Dolores Madrigal moves; netizens amazed

A video of a girl imitating the actions of Disney's fictional character Dolores Madrigal from the movie 'Encanto' is going viral, and netizens are left jaw-dropped after watching it.

The internet has become an amazing platform for people to showcase their talent to the rest of the world. With just a small video, people can grab the whole world's attention.

Now such a video of a girl imitating the actions of Disney's fictional character Dolores Madrigal from the movie 'Encanto' is making rounds on social media, and netizens are amazed after watching the video.

In the amazing video, the girl can be seen dressed up in a pink skirt paired with a white t-shirt. The girl also puts up a matching bandana on her head and styles her hair in a bun to look like Disney's fictional character Dolores Madrigal. The girl even imitates the actions and expressions of the fictional character Dolores Madrigal while the movie scene is being played on the TV in the backdrop. The song played in the movie scene is 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'. Take a look:

The stunning video was shared on a Twitter page named 'EYE CATCHING PLUS' and has left the internet amazed. The video has gathered more than 1 lakh views in just two days of being online. Netizens were surprised to see the perfect imitation of the girl with the movie character and loaded the comment section with amazing comments.

A user stated that the video is simply awesome and has surprised him with her talent, while another user stated that the sync between the girl and the character is so unbelievable. Another user praised her talent and mentioned that her dedication and hard work are remarkable, while many other users expressed their opinions and love through heart, clap and love emojis.

