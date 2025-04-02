Val Kilmer, Iconic 'Batman Forever' Star Dies at 65 – His Five Unforgettable Movie Dialogues

Val Kilmer, best known for his roles in Top Gun and Batman Forever, has passed away at the age of 65 after a long battle with cancer. His daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, confirmed the news. Despite his ongoing health struggles, Kilmer reprised his beloved role in Top Gun: Maverick. His career was filled with memorable roles, including playing Jim Morrison in The Doors and Doc Holliday in Tombstone. on the demise if this iconic start, remembering his five most famous movie dialogues.