Watch: Chinese kindergarten kids' skilled and synced workout wins hearts

A video of Chinese kindergarten kids performing the physical education routine is making rounds on the internet, and netizens are left shocked after watching the video.

A few nations always shock us with their disciplined and focused lifestyle, and Japan and China are the two nations that always come to our mind first. From kids to elderly people, everyone follows a strict, disciplined and focused life, and their talents never fail us on impressing.

Now, such a stunning video of a few Chinese kindergarten kids performing the physical education routine is going viral, and netizens are left jaw-dropped to see their core discipline and coordination.

In the video, a few kindergarten kids from China, aged between five to six years old, can be seen moving in flawless unison while bouncing two basketballs in both hands. The kids even move their bodies in perfect coordination. They flawlessly perform to bounce the basketballs even while they shift their legs from side to side. As the video ends, the kids leave us spellbound as they suspend their both legs in the air even while bouncing the balls effortlessly without any mistakes.

The video was shared by a former Norwegian diplomat, Erik Solheim, with a caption saying, WOW! Physical education class of kindergarten.” Nevertheless to say the video has gone viral and has gathered around 87K views and 1,772 likes from the date of sharing. Netizens were left spellbound after seeing the incredible athletic abilities of the kindergarten kids of the nation.

A user said this is the reason why China always tops the Olympics medallist, while another one called the kids small ninjas. A third user stated that such core discipline and coordination at this age are remarkable. That's why they have such self-discipline and smarts over the nation. A fourth one jokingly stated that the world wouldn't be able to stop China as their focus is crazy.

