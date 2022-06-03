Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Elephant does a headstand during bath

    A video of an elephant doing a headstand during its bath is going viral, and netizens are angry after watching it.

    Watch Elephant does a headstand during bath-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jun 3, 2022, 7:45 PM IST

    Animals can always amaze with their moves and actions. There are tons of videos that show animals making different moves and poses. Some people feel it amusing, while it's also true that in most cases these animals are forced to do such things.

    It is very essential for us to understand that these animals go through a lot of fear and pain in making such moves. The humans train them and brutally torture these animals to make them do these poses. One such a video of an elephant doing a headstand while taking a bath is going viral, and netizens are left angered.

    ALSO READ: WATCH: GUINEA PIG SCORES HIGHEST BASKETBALL SLAM DUNKS IN 30 SECONDS; SETS NEW GUINNESS WORLD RECORD

    In the viral video, a man can be seen spraying water on an elephant. Suddenly the elephant poses a circus-like move by doing a headstand. The elephant holds the pose for a few seconds and stands back on its four legs again. Take a look at the video:

    The shocking video was shared by a Twitter user named Morissa Schwartz and captioned by saying that she didn't know that an elephant could stand on its head. The video gathered around 4 lakh views and 13.3K likes in just two days of being online.

    However, the video grabbed a lot of criticism from the netizens. They expressed their anger for making the animal do such poses. A user said it's really cruel that these animals are forced to make such poses. Another user said she has seen circus elephants doing such poses. A third user said these animals don't do such poses of their choice; they are forced to do it for human entertainment. Many people expressed their anger through angry emojis in the comment section.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Five-month-old baby does plank with mother; netizens amazed

    ALSO READ: Watch: People loot fishes as truck overturns in Bihar

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2022, 7:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Guinea pig scores highest basketball slam dunks in 30 seconds; Sets new Guinness World Record-tgy

    Watch: Guinea pig scores highest basketball slam dunks in 30 seconds; Sets new Guinness World Record

    Rs 1000 for Google doubts Doctor s OPD fee post goes viral netizens amazed gcw

    'Rs 1000 for Google doubts': Doctor's OPD fee post goes viral; netizens amazed

    Alligator spotted on racetrack, leaving a horse petrified; watch the horrifying moment - gps

    Alligator spotted on racetrack, leaving a horse petrified; watch the horrifying moment

    Leopard climbs tree to hund monkey at MP's Panna tiger reserve; rare video goes viral - gps

    Leopard climbs tree to hunt monkey at MP’s Panna tiger reserve; rare video goes viral

    Watch Five-month-old baby does plank with mother; netizens amazed-tgy

    Watch: Five-month-old baby does plank with mother; netizens amazed

    Recent Stories

    Watch Guinea pig scores highest basketball slam dunks in 30 seconds; Sets new Guinness World Record-tgy

    Watch: Guinea pig scores highest basketball slam dunks in 30 seconds; Sets new Guinness World Record

    la lakers LeBron James becomes the first active NBA player to become a billionaire net worth krn

    LeBron James becomes the first active NBA player to become a billionaire

    Pictures How much Mia Khalifa earns in a day on OnlyFans? Ex-porn star reveals RBA

    Bikini Pictures: How much Mia Khalifa earns in a day on OnlyFans? Ex-porn star reveals

    football Asian Cup qualification Sunil Chhetri drops retirement hint; says 'playing my last games' snt

    Asian Cup qualification: Chhetri drops retirement hint; says 'playing my last games'

    Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler recalls 'memorable' IPL 2022; hopes to go one step further next season krn

    RR's Jos Buttler recalls 'memorable' IPL 2022; hopes to go one step further next season

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon