Watch: Elephant does a headstand during bath

A video of an elephant doing a headstand during its bath is going viral, and netizens are angry after watching it.

Animals can always amaze with their moves and actions. There are tons of videos that show animals making different moves and poses. Some people feel it amusing, while it's also true that in most cases these animals are forced to do such things.

It is very essential for us to understand that these animals go through a lot of fear and pain in making such moves. The humans train them and brutally torture these animals to make them do these poses. One such a video of an elephant doing a headstand while taking a bath is going viral, and netizens are left angered.

ALSO READ: WATCH: GUINEA PIG SCORES HIGHEST BASKETBALL SLAM DUNKS IN 30 SECONDS; SETS NEW GUINNESS WORLD RECORD

In the viral video, a man can be seen spraying water on an elephant. Suddenly the elephant poses a circus-like move by doing a headstand. The elephant holds the pose for a few seconds and stands back on its four legs again. Take a look at the video:

The shocking video was shared by a Twitter user named Morissa Schwartz and captioned by saying that she didn't know that an elephant could stand on its head. The video gathered around 4 lakh views and 13.3K likes in just two days of being online.

However, the video grabbed a lot of criticism from the netizens. They expressed their anger for making the animal do such poses. A user said it's really cruel that these animals are forced to make such poses. Another user said she has seen circus elephants doing such poses. A third user said these animals don't do such poses of their choice; they are forced to do it for human entertainment. Many people expressed their anger through angry emojis in the comment section.

ALSO READ: Watch: Five-month-old baby does plank with mother; netizens amazed

ALSO READ: Watch: People loot fishes as truck overturns in Bihar