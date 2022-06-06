After roti, omelette, scorching heat helps man cook dosa on scooter; Watch

A viral video of a man making dosa on his Vespa scooter's seat in the scorching heat is going viral on the net.

There continues to be no respite from scorching heat in many parts of the country as the mercury continues to soar high.

The northern part and a few southern parts of the country have been facing the maximum heat. Hyderabad is one such part of the south region of the country that is going through a harsh summer climate. The state has crossed 40 degrees a few days back, leaving people to desperately hope for relief from the sultry weather.

Amidst the rising temperature in Hyderabad, a man from Hyderabad perfectly cooked a mini dosa on his Vespa scooter, as a way to show how hot the weather in the city is. He quickly spreads the dosa batter on the seat of his scooter, flipping it over and perfectly cooking it in no time -- all this without a stove. Watch the video here:

The stunning video was shared by an Instagram page named 'Street Food of Bhagyanagar' and has gathered a lot of attention from the internet. The video gathered more than 15 million views and 802,260 likes in seven days of being online. A user was amazed to see the video and asked how it is even possible, while another one joked that the seat cover was better than a nonstick Tawa. A third user stated that the man was saving his gas bill, while another said it’s a fake video. In contrast, a user asked the man to visit Gurgaon, which is under 43 degrees and added that they cook eggs in a frying pan with the sun's direct heat.

This isn’t the first time that a person has shown ‘fireless cooking’ amidst rising mercury. Thanks to the soaring weather, videos of a woman cooking roti and a man making eggs on surfaces such as a car’s bonnet had gone viral, recently.

