    Watch: Five-month-old baby does plank with mother; netizens amazed

    A video of a five-month-old baby joining his mother for a plank is making rounds on social media, and netizens are left eye-popped after watching the video.

    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published May 31, 2022, 8:32 PM IST

    Planks are known to be one of the most effective workouts for people of all ages. The workout gives us a significant impact on our whole body and helps us stay fit and in shape.

    But have you ever thought of a five-month-old baby doing the plank? Well, this video is proof of that and will definitely leave you stunned after watching it.

    In the video, Michelle, who is a fitness trainer, can be seen doing the plank pose in front of her five-month-old baby. The baby suddenly joins her and does a perfect plank pose. Take a look at the stunning video:

    Michelle shared the amazing video on her Instagram account, and the video captioned said, "My five-month-old is learning new things". The video also had a second caption saying, "Strong like mom". Well, we have to agree on that caption undoubtedly.

    The video gathered 17,355,732 views and 3,008,304 likes from the date of being online. The viral video has left the netizens amazed, and they loaded the comment section with their opinions. A user said it's impossible for an infant to do such workouts, while another one asked how did he do it. A third user said the video is awesome and praised his mom for inspiring him at this age. Many others felt the video to be very adorable and funny. A user stated the baby looks so cute, while another one said that the video inspired her so much. Many other users also filled the comment section with claps, love and heart emojis.

    Last Updated May 31, 2022, 8:32 PM IST
