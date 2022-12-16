Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hyderabad businessman takes his newly bought chopper to temple for 'Vahan Puja'; video goes viral

    Telangana businessman and the owner of Prathima Group, Boinpally Srinivas Rao, flew in his newly-bought Airbus ACH-135 to the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri for the special puja.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 16, 2022, 5:12 PM IST

    We Indians worship gods, perform rituals for well-being, and communicate with divinity or supernatural power. Not just that, whenever we buy two-wheelers or four-wheelers, we take them to the nearest temples for vehicle puja. Priest performing puja outside famous temples is a common sight nowadays in India. However, this Hyderabad-based businessman took the practice to a new level.

    Yes, in an unforgettable event, a businessman from Telangana grabbed netizens' attention and raised eyebrows. The business tycoon, recognised as Boinipally Srinivas Rao, bought his newly-bought chopper to a temple to complete the rituals. As people drove their automobiles to a nearby temple to perform a puja, this businessman left no stone unturned and took his Airbus ACH-135 to the temple.

    To conduct special puja, the Prathima Group Chairman, Boinipally Srinivas Rao and his family took their chopper to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple of Yadadri, which is around 100 km from Hyderabad.

    The 21-second-long viral video shows the family performing rituals in front of the helicopter with the help of three priests. 

    It is believed that the Airbus ACH-135 is one of the finest twin-engine helicopter models currently available in the world. Also, it is one of the most sought-after choppers worldwide for passenger transportation services. The advanced helicopter is equipped with the Airbus Helionix avionics suite and a four-axis autopilot, while the covered Fenestron tail rotor dramatically decreases total noise. The cost of the chopper is said to be around $5.7 million. 

    According to sources, former Maharashtra governor Vidyasagar Rao, a relative of Srinivas Rao, was also present during the rituals. After the puja, it is said that they also had a helicopter ride across the city and the famous hill shrine. The Prathima Group renders service in various sectors, including infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and telecom. Take a look.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2022, 5:12 PM IST
