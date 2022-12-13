Watch: Goons perform stunts on moving vehicle, openly challenge police

A video of a criminal recognised as Zubair Maulana performing stunts on his jeep and his gang on the Bhopal roads has surfaced online.

A renowned criminal from Madhya Pradesh performing stunts on his car with his gang on the Bhopal roads has emerged on social media.

The man, identified as Zubair Maulana, with around 65 criminal cases registered against him across many police stations, can be seen standing on the bonnet of his moving jeep and dancing while his gang cheered him on. Not just that, a car has also been seen moving in reverse in front of his vehicle, probably to make a video of the "stunt".

Also Read: Watch: Little boy playing with dangerous lions shocked netizens; video goes viral

It is believed that the criminal gang was coming back after celebrating another goon, Sunny Malik's birthday and one of Maulana's close aides shared this video on social media. The 59-second-long video starts with the gang moving in four vehicles next to each other by playing loud music in the background.

Among them, three people were seen standing in an open jeep. Zubair Maulana stood on top of his vehicle with his arms extended while several others cheered and danced inside the vehicle. A car was also seen driving backwards in front of his jeep. The person recording the video was asking the gang to dance more. While an SUV was driving next to the jeep, a person was seen doing the famous "Phool aur Kante" stunt while several other vehicles were moving back and forth.

According to sources, a couple of months back, Zubair Maulana was arrested for committing one such car stunt. However, he deliberately repeated the offence on Friday night and posted it on his social media handle to challenge the police.

After the video went viral, Gandhi Nagar police recorded an FIR against Zubair Maulana on Monday. The viral video enraged social media users, who demanded stringent action against the culprits. Watch the video.

Also Read: Caught on camera: Young man collapses while walking on road in Meerut, dies on spot