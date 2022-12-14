Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monkey bends a tree branch to help deer eat leaves; viral video amazed netizens

    A viral video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda shows a pleasant coexistence between two species. The video shows a monkey sitting at one end of the branch, lowering it by pulling and helping the deer to eat the leaves.

    Monkey bends a tree branch to help deer eat leaves; viral video amazed netizens - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 5:59 PM IST

    The social media platform is filled with diverse videos capturing interactions between different species of animals. While some footage shows them fighting, others display sweet relations between the creatures. Animals depend on each other to survive and often were seen helping each other. One such video surfaced online and amazed social media users.

    Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared this video on the micro-blogging site and mentioned monkey and deer friendship in the forest.

    Also Read: Watch: Goons perform stunts on moving vehicle, openly challenge police

    The 28-second-long video starts with the two deer standing under a tree attempting to eat leaves. However, they cannot eat it as the branch is too high. That's when a monkey stands over the tree branch to lower it and help deer munch the fresh leaves. The helpful, mischievous monkey was also seen moving the tree branch upwards and downwards to allow its deer friends to eat plenty of leaves.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 59K views and 2.1K likes. The viral clip gained much love from social media users on the Internet. Netizens also expressed their opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "We touching! Which place is this? I appreciate the people carrying on with their work and not disturbing the wildlife!" Another person commented, "Even animals collaborate, they never compare religion or species to ban others."  

    A few months back, one such video of a chicken taking an Uber ride went viral. The footage shows a chicken riding a tortoise, and the exciting element in the video is the 'Uber' tag set on the tortoise. Also, another video of a male orangutan feeding and playing with three baby tiger cubs like a mother has made netizens emotional.

    Also Read: Watch: Little boy playing with dangerous lions shocked netizens; video goes viral

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2022, 5:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Goons perform stunts on moving vehicle, openly challenge police - gps

    Watch: Goons perform stunts on moving vehicle, openly challenge police

    Little boy playing with dangerous lions shocked netizens; video goes viral - gps

    Watch: Little boy playing with dangerous lions shocked netizens; video goes viral

    Freaked out After Vanshikas outburst, her ex-boyfriend Aakash's version of events goes viral AJR

    'Freaked out': After Vanshika's outburst, her ex-boyfriend Akaash's version of events goes viral

    Vanshika crying rant after breakup with Aakash goes viral Netflix boat netizens cant keep calm gcw

    Vanshika’s crying rant after breakup with Aakash goes viral; Netflix, boAt, netizens can't keep calm

    UP woman addicted to Ludo bets herself loses to landlord starts living with the house owner gcw

    UP woman addicted to Ludo bets herself, loses to landlord, starts living with the house owner

    Recent Stories

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Pujara misses out on ton Shreyas 'lucky' Iyer stands tall on Day 1; leaves Twitterati in splits snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Shreyas 'lucky' Iyer stands tall on Day 1; leaves Twitterati in splits

    Kareena Kapoor cheers for Taimur at Sports Day while Karan Johar flaunts daughter Roohi certificate vma

    Kareena Kapoor cheers for Taimur at Sports Day while Karan Johar flaunts daughter Roohi certificate

    Maharashtra to have world's largest gem and jewellery park worth Rs 60,000 crore - adt

    Maharashtra to have world's largest gem and jewellery park worth Rs 60,000 crore

    football One last dance Lionel Messi fans gear up for Argentina legend last World Cup game at Qatar 2022 final snt

    'One last dance': Messi fans gear up for Argentina legend's last World Cup game at Qatar 2022 final

    Acid sold like vegetables DCW chief Swati Maliwal slams Delhi govt after attack on school girl AJR

    'Acid sold like vegetables': DCW chief Swati Maliwal slams Delhi govt after attack on school girl

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon